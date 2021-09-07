But the past few pleasant days aside, a tropical summer has lingered like a houseguest with nowhere else to go, and even the smallest garden plot looks overgrown, weedy and seedy, a result of a season that has been extraordinarily hot, humid and wet, even by Washington standards.
August is usually a fairly dry month, but this one gave us more than nine inches of rain, approximately three times the norm. This surfeit is doubly vexing when you consider the extreme drought conditions and wildfires in the West.
Here in the nation’s capital, the vegetation, heat and bugginess conspire to sap the gardener, certainly this one, and instead of ripping things out in August, prepping beds and planting afresh, I’ve been dragging my feet in a sort of languid paralysis. Behind this pandemic-era mask is a slack jaw.
Problems register with me, but I don’t seem to want to fix them. A couple of cross members on the arbor have broken, planks that retain beds have decayed and paths meticulously weeded just a month ago are full of nutsedge and prostrate spurge again. Don’t even mention bindweed.
A native aster that I cut back in May — and again in June — for late-season bushiness grew lanky anyway, then was pummeled by a swarm of tiny insect pests I can’t identify. I do know they showed up because the plant was stressed by the weather.
This trauma extends well beyond my veggie plot and far into the realm of ornamental perennials, shrubs and trees. I am seeing fungal leaf spot diseases on dogwood trees, for example, and I’m hearing reports of the blackening and death of tomato plants, perennials and annuals.
This is probably down to Southern blight, a soil-borne fungus that attacks the base of plants, so everything above the damage — the entire top growth — withers and dies. White strands at the soil line — the mycelium — are an indication of this disease, which unfortunately remains in the soil and is nearly impossible to eradicate. Afflicted plants should be dug out and destroyed. Hope for a drier summer next year.
Southern blight also attacks woody plants, and although it is a common garden ailment in states such as Florida and the Carolinas, it now reaches into southern Pennsylvania, where it has afflicted trees in Adams County around Gettysburg, which is usually celebrated for its apples.
Orchard fruit, when it is ripening, is generally degraded by wet weather. Commercial apple and peach growers (and fastidious home orchardists) spray preventively against fungal disease. In a soggy summer, this becomes more pressing and difficult, because heavy rain washes off the fungicides.
In advance of the recent deluge from Hurricane Ida, apple growers feverishly harvested ripe fruit, because they knew that the burst of rain — some three inches or more — would lead to cracking of fruit left on the tree. The value of such blemished apples is much diminished, said Kari Peter, a fruit tree pathologist at Pennsylvania State University.
Excessive rain brings other problems, including an apple disease named bitter rot, to which Honeycrisp apples are particularly susceptible.
After a long, wet summer, apple trees now suffer from a disease named marssonina blotch, first identified in Pennsylvania in 2017 but also found throughout much of the Eastern United States. Unchecked, black lesions on the leaf turn the foliage yellow before it all drops. The answer is to spray preventively, again a difficulty when August brings a whole summer’s worth of rain. Rake up and get rid of any diseased leaves that fall; this goes for the whole spectrum of foliar pathogens.
Abnormally hot, wet summers also require peach growers to be more vigilant against brown rot and fruit cracking. “And you notice a difference in taste. The fruit may not be as sweet,” said Peter, who works at the university’s Fruit Research and Extension Center in Biglerville, Pa.
Back in my little garden plot, this watering down of flavor is evident in the tomato crop. I have found that you can put insipid tomatoes, sliced, on a baking tray for an hour or more in the oven on a low heat, and the flavor will intensify agreeably.
For plants that like hot, wet conditions and are naturally resistant to fungal diseases, the monsoon has been a boon. Invaders such as kudzu, stiltgrass and ailanthus are having a party no one seems able to break up. A porcelain berry vine, ripped to the ground, grows back three feet in a week.
Rain-pumped plants that you do want offer some consolation. In my community garden, that has included a French heirloom pumpkin named Musquee de Provence. The fruit is an orange-tan delight that’s big, squat and ribbed. It has yet to mature, but the vine is rather handsome, including leaves that are dark green with white patterns. It grows several inches by the day and has met up with a large clump of elephant ears, with which it is now doing a tango.
An even more rapacious cucurbit is found on the opposite fence. The luffa or loofah plant has large, single flowers, golden yellow and about three inches across. Though the blossom is relatively small, the vine is boundless in hot, humid climates. Mine grew from half a dozen seeds planted along a 15-foot row and now occupies a fence seven feet high and 30 feet across. The fruit, when dried, is used as a back scrubber. It can be eaten when it is small, but I blinked and missed that stage.
On a positive note, it is obvious that modern rose varieties, bred to resist black spot, are much cleaner than we have any right to expect in this climate. Thirty years ago, the rosarian would have looked desolately to the heavens.
Our wettest year on record was 2018, when we had some 66 inches of precipitation. The norm is about 42 inches. We probably won’t repeat that this year; however, we have had about eight inches more than normal so far.
“I was hoping that 2018 was a one-off event,” Peter said, “but I keep seeing it every year to some extent.” To which I can only add, loofahs.
Tip of the Week
The next four weeks present the best time of year in the Mid-Atlantic to sow cool-season grass seed, such as tall fescue, as part of lawn renovation and repair. Seed needs constant moisture and good soil contact to germinate, which may take two to three weeks.
— Adrian Higgins