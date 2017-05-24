

THE CHALLENGE

Nick and Patsy Acheson are ready to update the 11-by-25-foot basement family room of their Arlington home. The kids have grown up and moved out, and the Achesons want a relaxing space for watching television, playing games and pursuing hobbies. They also want to use the space as an office. They aren’t sure how they should arrange the furniture around the many built-in bookcases and the existing wet bar.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Sharon Hayden suggests digitizing the family photo albums and paring down the book collection to favorite volumes, to leave room on the shelves for treasures and to create empty space where the eye can rest. She updates the look of the room with natural wood elements and a palette of soothing blues and grays. Moving the television to a media console allows the Achesons to reclaim the wet bar as entertainment space.



HAYDEN’S SUGGESTIONS

Give the room a more calming feel with a pretty gray-blue paint color, such as Winter Lake by Benjamin Moore. An upholstered ottoman in front of the love seat (not shown) is a place to rest one’s feet while watching television and can also store blankets. Replace the large sofa with a love seat that better fits the space, and float it in the middle of the room, facing the television. A desk behind the sofa doubles as a console table and a workspace. Decorative baskets in a natural fiber add texture and provide a place to store papers and office supplies. Move the printers and other electronics to the tops of the cabinets, and have an electrician install outlets inside to hide the cords. For a place to play games and enjoy snacks, add a pub table and four chairs near the wet bar.



Hayden, with Studio Starrs Interiors (studiostarrs.com, 571-212-8431), is based in Vienna.

SPLURGE OR SAVE



SPLURGE: Holden natural storage entertainment center ($799, homedepot.com), left. SAVE: Wood barn door storage cabinet ($500, worldmarket. com).



SPLURGE: Cameron love seat in Queens Velvet Indigo, with walnut finish ($2,164, ballarddesigns.com), left. SAVE: Margot love seat in Fargo Midnight fabric and Jet finish ($999, crateand barrel.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Wood-and-metal Teagan desk ($350) and Hudson pub table ($280), both from worldmarket.com; Modern Series mid-back bonded-leather chair in white ($396, officedepot.com); Camelot nailhead trim 30-inch bar stools in gray with espresso finish ($110 each, target.com); Hayes fabric storage ottoman in natural linen ($369, macys.com).

Accessories: Luxe five-bottle

wall-mounted wine glass racks in dark walnut ($87, allmodern.com); Donnington rod-pocket 84-inch curtain panels and box-pleated valances in Cornflower ($60 each, both from jcpenney.com); Branas rattan baskets ($13 each, ikea.com).

