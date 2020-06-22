Size up your space. Measure the square footage (height and width) of the space you wish to cool. Be mindful of high or loft ceilings. If you have an open floor plan, such as a kitchen that flows into a family room, you’ll need to include the measurements of both spaces in your final calculation. Then, look at the square footage in the air-conditioning unit specifications. Says Rothman: “You’ll want to size up in general if you have high ceilings, if it’s near the kitchen where it can get warmer or in a particularly sunny environment. In addition, if the room will be filled with multiple people regularly, you’ll want to size up. If you’re in a particularly well-shaded room, you can reduce capacity.”