Late-season perennials and grasses are ruling the roost to give the garden a final vitality in October, for us the last full month of the growing season. How rewarding to see various asters, switch grasses and caryopteris bring a wispy fullness to the landscape. How distant the idea that the fall garden is defined by potted chrysanthemums.

Over the next few weeks, the herbaceous-rich garden will go through another passage of ornament in its decline. This “fifth season” invites close examination; indeed it depends on it. Grasses will turn from green to various shades of tan, khaki, red and even blue and purple. Similar colors will be seen in a kaleidoscope of perennial vegetation, and you can add to that palette the deep dusky grays and blacks found in the foliage, stems and seed heads of baptisia, liatris and coneflowers.

Although perennials and grasses are taking their curtain calls, other plants in the garden are quietly demonstrating that life goes on. Since August, shrubs and trees have been developing the tiny buds that will burst into leaf and flower next spring. Eight weeks on, these buds are quite evident to the careful observer, and they will become more so once the leaves have dropped.

If you look at flowering dogwoods, you will see ash-gray, turban-shaped buds projecting on stalks between the still-green leaves. The dogwood’s showy white blooms are the stuff of April, but here they are already, tightly furled and wrapped in those turbans, protected from the cold as they develop through the winter.

Peer deeply into the whorls of pine needles and you will see the waxy orange buds that will become the needle fascicles, the candles that will elongate and open over the first weeks of spring.



With its ash-gray buds, the flowering dogwood looks to next spring. The flowers and bracts will bide their time over the winter, protected against freezes by their outer scales. (Adrian Higgins/The Washington Post)

Nestled in the twigs of the fothergilla are the buds that will emerge into the world as white bottlebrush flowers of sweet fragrance.

Some shrubs simply ignore the conventions of the growing season and the human construct we call the calendar. American beautyberry is at its showiest, with dumplinglike clusters of pink-purple fruit interspersed along its arching stems.

The American witch hazel, a horse of a shrub and not for small spaces, is full of peppercorn buds that soon will unfurl golden yellow. The red berries of the winterberry are fully expressed, even though their display will last through the winter and this year’s leaves have yet to turn yellow and drop.

What does this confluence of decline and rebirth tell us? The garden is defined by its cycles, and although some periods are a lot quieter than others, they are all dynamic and available to be seen and impart their wonder. The gardener should not be still, either.

I hate to point this out, but by Halloween you will start to see tiny clusters of seedlings on any bare soil. These are the stirrings of annual winter weeds, which cunningly appear while we are distracted by the fifth season, bulb planting, the beautyberries and the progression of fall leaf color. Those delicate baby plants will become oceans of henbit, chickweed and bittercress at the first hint of spring. By April, these invaders will take whole weekends of hard-pulling if the distracted gardener is to salvage any hope of a new growing season. The time to check them is before Thanksgiving, and this can be done by cultivating the soil with hoe or cultivator at least once a week before the ground freezes and by pulling them as they reach a tuggable size.



The winterberry is already colored for a display that will last well into winter. The fruit will become more conspicuous after leaf drop. (Adrian Higgins/The Washington Post)

If you have bare-soil beds in the end-of-season vegetable or flower garden, in ornamental beds that have yet to be planted, or any expanse of disturbed and unplanted soil, the best bet is to plant a winter cover crop.

This needs to be done quite soon. Seeds can be found at some garden centers, rural feed stores or in catalogues such as Johnny’s Seeds, Southern Exposure Seed Exchange and Territorial Seed Co. Besides their ability to crowd out weeds, cover crops that are dug under in spring supply nutrients and organic matter to build the soil. They also can provide some winter interest. The workhorse is winter rye, whose sight can make the most sedentary homeowner reminisce about an imagined life on the farm.

A legume named hairy vetch is favored by farmers for its ability to add nitrogen to the soil, and some growers mix it with rye so that the grass can nurture it through the winter, when the vetch is small. I’ve noticed that in gardens where it is used, it can seed and become something of a weed itself.

My favorite leguminous cover crop is crimson clover, not to be confused with red clover. Crimson clover doesn’t run through your lawn but produces tall, discrete plants that are smothered in ­eye-catching deep-red blooms in May. The drawback is you have to wait until well into the growing season to enjoy them (if you want the flowers), but it’s a good choice for areas where you are growing plants you can put in late, such as winter squash, sunflowers, beans or okra, to name a few.

Fava beans come in two basic forms, the large-seeded varieties that give us the culinary treat and small-seeded types used for silage. Both can be sown in October for a May crop. I’ve grown both and find them hard to distinguish in their spring vigor. The beans of the smaller type are still quite edible.

Most of these cover crops will survive happily down to 10 degrees; the vetch, in even colder conditions. Will we have such a winter? Who knows; in a time of such unpredictable weather and shifting climate, you would have to be a fool or at least a groundhog to predict the forthcoming seasons. The one certainty is that weeds don’t hibernate.

