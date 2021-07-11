If your faucet doesn’t have 22 points per broach or if you’re not sure whether those handles will fit, you might want to shop in person at a well-stocked hardware or plumbing-supply company near you. Especially if you need to get a handle that isn’t necessarily from the same manufacturer as your faucet, shopping in person can be a huge help, because you can bring along the hot-water lever from the other sink or even the cold-water one from the faucet you’re trying to repair. Then, before you buy, you can ensure they match and check whether the screw threads holding the handle to the faucet are the same. You might need to buy four handles, so everything matches. But check items’ return policies, in case it’s smarter to ensure one fits before buying them all.