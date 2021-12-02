You don’t need every liquor, bitter or simple syrup at your home bar for a party. “The home bar experience is going to be very different, and if you’re trying to replicate what you can do in a restaurant, you’re never going to be able to do it,” said Chad Spangler, co-founder of D.C. cocktail spot Service Bar. Focus on the building blocks of drinks you personally enjoy and ones you’d like to share with your guests. To avoid being trapped at the bar mixing drinks all night, offer a drink that can be prepared in a large batch and served in a pitcher or punch bowl. Stock at least one bottle of vodka, gin, whiskey and Scotch, and a tequila or mezcal on the cart to cover the bases for popular stirred drinks such as martinis, Manhattans, old-fashioneds and negronis.