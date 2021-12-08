Set yourself up for success. Measure for the largest tree you can fit in your space and buy one with the straightest trunk you can find. Then, get pruning. “Do not skip this step,” Hildreth said. “Trees today come out like shrubs. They force all the lights to the outer limbs, which leaves no place for long or large ornaments.” When you’re done, you should have clear contact with the trunk, and the tree should have a certain airiness to it.