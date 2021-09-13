Ask about guarantees. Almost all companies provide some type, usually to refund money for a single treatment or to reapply the treatment if the customer is not satisfied. But this promise doesn’t cut it if you’re unhappy with an entire year’s worth of service. Ask each business if it will agree, in writing, to refund your money for an entire year if you are not satisfied. Checkbook found that, if asked to do so, many lawn-care services are game for such promises — a boon if you’ve got great green expectations.