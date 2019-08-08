

(The Washington Post)

THE CHALLENGE

Now that her two sons have grown up and gone to college, Deanne Sobczak would like to update the 13-by-17-foot family room of her Arlington, Va., home. She wants new furniture that can seat at least four people and plans to use the room for relaxing and watching television, but she isn’t sure how best to use the narrow space with multiple doors. She also wants new window treatments for the large, three-panel glass door (not shown).



) (Leah L. Jones/For The Washington Post)

THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Yvette Freeman chooses a sectional and ottoman in a classic style to give the family plenty of seating and a place to rest their feet. She suggests white wood blinds to match the existing built-ins and neutral curtain panels to frame the large glass door. The overall design is comfortable and stylish but will be timeless.



(Interior rendering by Richman Studio/for The Washington Post)

FREEMAN'S SUGGESTIONS

Update the space with a cool gray paint color, such as Tinsmith from Sherwin-Williams. Plenty of decorative pillows and a luxurious throw add the necessary elements to bring comfort to a movie night or a slow Sunday afternoon. Make use of the abundant natural light. A linen curtain panel flanks the slider (not shown) without blocking light, and blinds can be adjusted to allow light in or create a darker space. In smaller spaces, choose pieces that can do double duty. Here, the ottoman provides storage while also serving as a footrest and place for drinks and magazines. Don’t be afraid to mix colors, patterns and textures. This room is anchored by a rug in blues and reds, and those colors are repeated in the pillows to create a design that is cohesive but not too “matchy matchy.” Dress the walls with organic prints in complementary colors for a subtle, polished look. A large sectional in a neutral fabric provides ample seating without overwhelming the space.



(Courtesy of Yvette Freeman)

Freeman, with District Design + Development (202-999-3532, districtdesigners.com), is based in the District.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Petrie two-piece corner mid-century modern sectional sofa in Jonas felt gray fabric ($3,999, crateandbarrel.com), left. SAVE: Stonenesse contemporary gray 110-by-79-inch sectional ($1059, overstock.com).



(Crate & Barrel; West Elm)

SPLURGE: Elke marble console table with brass base ($1,099, crateandbarrel.com), left. SAVE:Zane console in white ($349, westelm.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Clare gray linen modern tufted ottoman ($421.49, overstock.com); Yarmouth round storage ottoman in light gray ($71.54, wayfair.com).

Accessories: Grommet-top Loha linen 52-by-84-inch curtain panel pair in beige ($44.54), Orbita 82-inch retractable arch dimmable floor lamp with white empire shade ($235.99) and cordless Madera Falsa two-inch faux wood blinds in white (prices vary by size, from $45.99 each), all from overstock.com; Parisian jewels artwork, set of four 23-by-23-inch prints ($497.78), set of four indigo batik prints ($215.99) and Indigo ferns two-piece set ($124), all from houzz.com; Kayson tonal printed 9-by-12-foot area rug in red multi ($1,499), Dara print pillow covers with 22-inch down alternative inserts ($57.50 each), Navin print lumbar pillow cover with down alternative insert ($65.50) and colossal hand-knit throws in navy ($149 each), all from potterybarn.com; Pelliccia 16-inch pillows in ivory with down-alternative inserts ($89.95 each, crateandbarrel.com).

See past room makeovers at washingtonpost.com/housecalls. Tell us about your design challenge. Send photos, room dimensions and contact information to makeover@washpost.com.

More from Lifestyle:

See answers to frequently asked questions about House Calls here

How to update and add seating to a small, awkward living room from the 1970s

How to make your outdoor space feel cozier and more inviting

Decorating on a budget, bit by bit? Here’s what these designers would do.

A piano goes out and a bar cart comes in to make a light, bright entertaining space