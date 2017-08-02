

THE CHALLENGE

Paige and Aaron Rosenfeld are struggling to find a furniture arrangement for the 13-by-19-foot family room in their Bethesda home. The room has an awkward shape, and multiple entrances and a fireplace complicate their seating options. They want a comfortable space where their family of four can relax and watch television, and a more cohesive and updated design.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Charles Almonte swaps the television and sofa to maximize wall space and give the Rosenfelds a wider variety of options for seating. He chooses a sectional and other pieces that are smaller in scale to better fit the space.



ALMONTE’S SUGGESTIONS

Soft gray walls create a neutral, relaxing backdrop. Try Reflection by Sherwin-Williams. Supplement the overhead lighting with floor and table lamps, providing appropriate light for reading. Reorient the furniture to make better use of the space, with the seating along the longer wall. Go with a sectional, rather than a love seat and sofa, for casual, comfortable seating with a smaller footprint. Opt for a set of four storage ottomans instead of a coffee table. They help contain clutter and can be used as extra seating. Add color and personality with custom Roman shades on the windows. A long, low media console provides storage without overwhelming the room.



Almonte, of Charles Almonte Architecture and Interior Design (charlesalmonte.com, 202-492-8494), is based in Silver Spring.

SPLURGE or save



SPLURGE: Reese 99-inch sofa with left-arm chaise in Tatum Grey boucle ($2,698, roomandboard.com). SAVE: Warren sectional in light gray ($1,149.99, wayfair.com).



SPLURGE: Clara swivel chairs in Sky Dune fabric ($1,099 each, crateandbarrel.com). SAVE: Zahara blue linen swivel armchairs ($389.49 each, overstock.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Parsons C-table with white marble top and stainless-steel base ($449), Stow 17-inch leather storage ottomans in Ocean ($149 each), and Parsons 48-by-16-inch console table with black marble top and stainless-steel base ($629), all from crateandbarrel.com; Addie pull-up table in pewter ($775, mgbwhome.com); round side table in silver ($899, horchow.com); 80-inch modern media console ($1,499, westelm.com); Roya slate blue chair in midnight Bella fabric ($199, cb2.com).

Accessories: Culloden table lamp in pebbled aquamarine with linen shade ($420) and Bryant floor lamp in polished nickel with natural paper shade ($378), both from circalighting.com; Chelsea ­

8-by-11-foot area rug in blue ($729, rugstudio.com); custom square throw pillow in Venice Peacock ($195, jonathanadler.com); John Robshaw’s “Sky No. 2” and “ Landscape No. 1” wall art ($599 each, roomandboard.com); white rim lacquer rectangle tray in Nightshade ($44) and enamel vase in Nightshade ($10), both from westelm.com; custom Roman shades in Frame Out River fabric (prices vary by size, theshadestore.com); Largo linen curtain panels in aqua ($109.95-$129.95) and matte nickel curtain hardware ($16.95-$139.95), both from crateandbarrel.com).

