Q: Spiders have taken over the outside of my house, especially around the windows. How do I get rid of them? Some time ago I hired a professional exterminating company. After about a year of their service, I canceled the contract because I felt they were not doing a good job. Should I try a different company? Whatever they use to spray, I need to be sure it won't harm my pets.

Locust Dale, Va.

A: You could hire a different company, but it’s important to know what you are getting for that service, which might cost you $300 to $700 a year.

First, be aware that spiders eat insects, including ones that damage homes and garden plants. So they are good to have around and not as dangerous as you might think. In the continental United States, there are only two kinds — black widow and brown recluse — with bites that are really worrisome, and even those don’t warrant being labeled as lethal, said Rod Crawford, the curator of arachnids at the Burke Museum in Seattle and author of blog posts that debunk myths about spiders.

“No one in the United States has died from a black widow bite since the 1960s,” he said, noting that this is true even though these spiders are common in most of the states. And, he said, “There is no proof that anyone has ever died from a brown recluse. Even the terrible amputations that you read about are invariably when no one saw a spider. People die every week from wasp stings, Africanized bees, not to mention hourly from auto accidents. Why worry about a spider?”

Spider webs and droppings do look ugly, though, so a spider infestation can be a cosmetic issue. The main solution is to wipe away the cobwebs and wash off the droppings, which Crawford said are chemically similar to bird poop. Pesticides aren’t as effective as advertising from pest-control companies might make you think. “Nobody has ever formulated a commercially available pesticide for spiders,” Crawford said. “They are all formulated to be toxic to insects. So none that I know of has a residual effect on spiders. Most will kill the spider if you spray it right on the spider itself, but if you see it, why not just wipe it away?”

Pest-control company Terminix refers to “spidercide” on its website but uses the term interchangeably with insecticide — ignoring the fact that expecting something that works against insects to also be effective against spiders is like equating control measures for fish with those for mice. Spiders and insects are just as different.

A call to the Terminix national number, 877-837-6464, confirmed Crawford’s point. Lawrence Craig, a Terminix sales associate, said spider control is part of the company’s general maintenance service. “Spiders are secondary,” he said. “They eat other bugs. So we take care of ants, earwigs,” and other insects, “and by getting rid of the food sources, we also get rid of the spiders.” There are pesticides that kill spiders on contact, he said. “But spiders walk on toes. It’s not like roaches or ants that drag their bellies.” So insecticides that have a residual effect because of how insects contact them are effective against spiders only indirectly, by reducing their food supply, he said.

Terminix charges $129 to $250 for an initial visit plus $79 to $149 for repeat visits, which it recommends having quarterly. If you subscribe to the whole package, the cost works out to around $300 to $700 a year. Besides treating for insects, the company also brushes away cobwebs, using a duster on a pole that extends to reach most second-floor windows.

To remove the cobwebs yourself, it helps to have a tool such as the Ettore Poly-Fiber Professional Cobweb Duster with telescoping pole that reaches almost 10 feet ($17.96 at Home Depot). If you need a longer pole, Uline’s Telescopic Pole that attaches to its Industrial Duster is available in lengths that extend up to 30 feet ($165 at uline.com).

To get off spider poop, dusting isn’t sufficient. It needs to be washed off. A professional wash for a two-story house with an attached garage would probably cost around $500 to $550, said Ryan Freidline, owner of A-Team Roof and Exterior Cleaning (888-867-7615; ateamroofcleaning.com), a company in Warrenton that serves Northern Virginia. Freidline calls it a “soft washing” to emphasize that it isn’t a high-pressure power washing, which would damage siding. To remove dried-on spider feces, the company uses a surfactant and sodium hypochlorite (i.e., bleach), diluted to a level appropriate for the type of siding, he said.

On the Web, you’ll find recommendations for repelling spiders with peppermint and other scents. That these work is also a myth, Crawford said. “Spiders don’t have a conventional sense of smell, he said. “So all those things are best describable as the term for the end product of a male cow.” One study found a field planted with peppermint actually had more spiders than neighboring fields without peppermint, he said. Ultrasonic treatment also is ineffective, he said. “All are strictly and exclusively scams to extract the hard-earned dollars from suckers.”

Crawford attributed the proliferation of testimonials that home remedies work to human nature. “Any apparent increase in a household spider population is almost certain to be temporary,” he said. “So if you use something to control it, the spiders will go away anyway and you will think it worked.”