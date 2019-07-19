It can feel 15 degrees cooler beneath an old oak or maple, and a stand of them can create their own breeze as they forge their own microclimate. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

As you dodge sunbeams on a hellaciously hot and humid weekend, it’s worth remembering that you have a constant friend willing to take a photon to save you.

We refer of course to the humble tree, so seemingly passive and yet so instrumental in getting us through high summer in Washington. If its beauty were not enough, or its ability to mitigate greenhouse gases, the shade the tree provides is a real measure of relief from excessive summer heat. It can feel 15 degrees cooler beneath an old oak or maple, and a stand of them can create their own breeze as they forge their own microclimate.

In an age of universal air conditioning, the sheltering value of a tree has become less obvious, along with the unperceived phenomena that allow it to ride out the heat wave in a way that we could not. Our forebears understood the value of getting to leafier, higher ground, even before expanses of asphalt and concrete created the heat islands of the modern city.

Take away the tree and the full fury of the heat dome that is sitting over much of the United States beats a scorched path to our brains.

Chip Tynan, horticulturist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, said once-leafy boulevards in St. Louis have been removed in advance of their slow death by the emerald ash borer. “It has created a whole lot of very hot streets,” he said.



Heat waves rise from the Washington and Old Dominion Trail as Susan Stone Lee, vacationing from Waco, Tex., walks her dog on Tuesday in Reston, Va. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Trees are, among other things, great columns of water, drawing moisture from the soil and exhaling it through the leaves. It has been estimated that a single apple orchard can lift 16 tons of water a day.

This is not to say that trees are not stressed by this heat or have not had to adopt mechanisms to cope with it.

As temperatures climb into triple digits and the humidity raises the heat index to insane levels, trees adopt two basic and related strategies, said Todd Forrest, vice president for horticulture and living collections at the New York Botanical Garden.

The first is to wilt. Prolonged wilting in drought-stressed plants, especially young ones, can be deadly, but temporary wilting on established trees and shrubs is a defense mechanism and can occur even if soil moisture is adequate. By folding its leaves, the plant reduces its foliar surface area to sunlight and reduces the evaporative effects of the wind.

The second stratagem is to close the microscopic pores — stomates — found mostly on the undersides of the leaves. This shuts down transpiration and the gaseous exchanges needed for photosynthesis, in which the tree takes in carbon dioxide and releases water and oxygen.

When the heat is prolonged and the rain dries up, our temperate hardwoods react in progressively drastic ways, Forrest said. First they wilt, then the leaves show signs of scorching and then they drop prematurely. He likens it to getting a tan, then sunburn, then heat stroke.

We are not at that stage yet — we have had more-than-ample rainfall this year, for starters — but there are ways of helping trees as they help us through the summer. Young trees planted in the past three years have yet to establish root systems adequate for their needs. They should get an inch of water a week during the growing season; some experts say two inches during heat spells. Casey Trees offers rain gauges and electronic alerts to help folks water young trees.

At the State Arboretum of Virginia in Blandy, Va., arborist Chris Schmidt spent much of Friday getting water to young trees there, including rare franklinia trees she has grown from seed. She is recounting this while sitting under the shade of an old white pine. Life outdoors in these heat waves means flitting from shade to shade. She wouldn’t have it any other way. “I’m used to it, and I work outside. Some people can’t stand it,” she said. “I couldn’t stand being inside all day.”

We can retreat indoors if we have to. But Forrest, who has been around trees his whole career, still marvels at what they can endure.

They stand out in freezing weather, in today’s blistering heat, in hurricanes, during droughts, and yet they soldier on while giving us (and other, more furry creatures) shelter and sustenance. We wouldn’t last long as trees, he muses. “Particularly if you had to get food from sunlight and carbon dioxide and water, with nobody feeding us steaks or raspberries.”

So spare a thought for heat-blasted trees this weekend, and all they do for us over so many years. Once the heat abates, you know what to do.

“Plant more trees,” Tynan said.

