

(The Washington Post)

THE CHALLENGE

Jimmy Jung uses the 16-by-28-foot bonus room in his Falls Church home as an office space. He needs a large work area and storage for books and office supplies. Jung would like a desk to replace the kitchen table he has been using for work. He would like to keep a sitting area for conversation and reading. He prefers a calm, work-oriented design and color palette.



(Leah L. Jones/For The Washington Post)

THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Christie Leu divides the long room into areas for working and relaxing. She keeps storage for books and office supplies and repeats color and material choices throughout to unify the design. She suggests bringing in plants and pieces from elsewhere in the home to economize on the accessories.



(Interior Rendering by Rodney Co/3D Storm Studio/For The Washington Post)

LEU’S SUGGESTIONS

The rectangular room has little architectural detail but lots of space. A nook with bookshelves for the sofa adds structural interest. Paint the walls and trim a creamy white, such as Cloud White by Benjamin Moore, for a neutral backdrop. Composition matters in design. Strategically place high and low pieces along diagonal lines throughout the space to create a balanced look. Use drapery panels and a storage bench (not shown) to turn the window into a much-needed focal point. Two executive desks placed back to back create a large conference table while still offering desk storage and keyboard pullouts. A soothing nature-themed wallcovering brings the outside into the workspace.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg ; Courtesy of Christie Leu)

Leu, with Christie Leu Interiors (christieleuinteriors. com, 301-335-3379), is based in Chevy Chase.

SPLURGE OR SAVE



(Crate and Barrel, World Market)

SPLURGE: Petrie sofa in felt gray Jonas upholstery with deco legs ($1,899, crateandbarrel.com), top. SAVE: Dove gray woven Apel sofa ($600, worldmarket.com).



(Wallpaper Direct, Home Depot)

SPLURGE: Woods and Stars wallpaper in linen ($153 per double roll, wallpaperdirect.com), left. SAVE: The Forest peel-and-stick wallpaper in white and off-white ($41 per roll, homedepot.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Stockholm chair with cushions in Rostanga white ($229) and Besta TV cabinet in white with additional components (combination pictured, $649), both from ikea.com; jute triangle chair ($250) and large wood-and-metal Langley storage cabinet ($600), both from worldmarket.com; Edge Water executive desks in chalked chestnut ($420 each, hayneedle.com); Curvo mid-century modern chairs in walnut with cream upholstery ($177 each) and solid wooden stool ($206), both from overstock.com; Briane antique-blue embossed door console ($534, walmart.com); marble-topped pedestal coffee table in white and antique brass ($699, westelm.com).

Accessories: Ivory jute herringbone 84-inch sleeve-top curtains ($100), wooden ball drapery rod ($40 for 60-to-108-inch rod) and antique-gold scoop desk lamps ($50 each), all from worldmarket.com; Deco hanging pendant ($337, burkedecor.com); Dynasty 8-by-10-foot area rug in dusty blue ($799, westelm.com); cream solid oblong fringe throw pillow ($25), Mandala 18-inch square throw pillow ($56), round fringed basket ($35) and sea grass basket with handles in natural/gray ($37), all from target.com.

More from House Calls:

Follow us on Pinterest.

See answers to frequently asked questions about House Calls here

Tell us about your own design challenge here

See past room makeovers by local designers here