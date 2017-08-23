

With the end of summer fast approaching, Dallas-based designer Jean Liu decided to give her daughter’s bedroom a makeover for the new school year.

Liu, owner of Jean Liu Design and founder of the outdoor furniture company Stori Modern, chose fun and functional pieces that would keep the space stylish and organized but also accommodate sleep, play and study. “For the first time this year, she will be assigned homework, so my husband and I felt it necessary to incorporate a desk and chair as part of this update,” Liu wrote in an email.

Although her daughter’s favorite color is pink, Liu picked a blue-and-white color scheme to represent her daughter’s “new look and new phase of childhood.”

“We felt these new colors were feminine yet versatile,” Liu said.

Get inspired to tackle your own room refresh with Liu’s top picks.



(Serena & Lily; Lulu & Georgia)

SPLURGE: 8-by-10-foot Carpinteria dhurrie ( serenaandlily.com ), left. SAVE: 8-by-10-foot Bianca rug in ocean blue and ivory( luluandgeorgia.com ).

SPLURGE: White Parsons desk ( westelm.com ), left. SAVE: Safavieh Duke writing desk ( hayneedle.com ).



(Candelabra; Lamps Plus)

SPLURGE: Gabby Juno table lamp ( shopcandelabra.com )), left. SAVE: Gisele blue lattice table lamp ( lampsplus.com ).



(ducduc; The Mine)

SPLURGE: Cabana canopy twin bed in white and bleached walnut ( ducducnyc.com ), left. SAVE: DHP white canopy metal twin bed ( themine.com ).



(Industrial Home; Ballard Designs)

SPLURGE: Bandera woven dining chair ( industrialhome.com ), left. SAVE: Bailey woven chair ( ballarddesigns.com).



Designer Jean Liu (Courtesy of Jean Liu)

