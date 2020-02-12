Designers Lorin Petit and Janet Bertin suggest a sofa and love seat pair to cut down on the number of pieces in the space, and they carry the blues and reds from adjacent rooms (not shown) into the design. They choose neutral upholstery for the large pieces and suggest fewer competing patterns for a less overwhelming room.

For the walls, choose a deeper blue with gray undertones for a more sophisticated look. Try Van Deusen Blue from Benjamin Moore. Minimalize visual clutter by using pairs of items — in this case, a matching sofa and love seat, matching console and coffee table, and matching lamps — instead of a bunch of different pieces. Choose art that reflects your personal style or has meaning. Here, magazine covers offer a creative way to feature a favorite memory, hobby or special date or year. Go with furniture upholstered in a performance fabric, which makes for easy cleanup of messes and spills. In addition to providing lighting, decorative lamps can be beautiful jewelry for a room. Use a console table to balance the asymmetry of the fireplace wall. It also provides space to display decorative objects and books. Add seating with an accent chair in a bold color.