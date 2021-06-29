In the home garden, Jennings says, “I would always include at least one day-bloomer and one night-bloomer, so you can have blooms around-the-clock.” That way, he says, you could greet a waterlily in the morning with your coffee and salute one in the evening with a glass of wine. He adds that a white-flowering night-bloomer will pierce the darkness without any need for illumination. What an enchanting sight beneath a full moon, methinks.