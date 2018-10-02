by Megan McDonough



Decorating a child’s bedroom can be a daunting task. You want to create a space that can easily transition from nursery to playroom to homework zone, with plenty of storage for toys, sports equipment, instruments, clothing and more.

“With any kid’s room, the design objective is usually happy, durable and practical,” wrote Alexandra Pappas and Tatyana Miron, designers and principals of Pappas Miron Design, in an email.

Their design for a 6-year-old’s bedroom in New York’s Upper East Side recently was getting some love on Instagram, with its bright colors and space-saving homework nook (#nookgoals). They had been tasked with creating a youthful interior that would provide a workspace, ample storage and enough floor space for playtime.

“The palette is bright, but sophisticated,” the pair wrote in an email. The walls were kept a muted light blue so the space would not “scream ‘kids room,’ ” while the orange plastic desk chair, custom teal twin bed and yellow desk accessories infused the space with vibrant, youthful energy.

The yellow desk lamp, the designers said, “doesn’t take up a lot of surface area on the small writing desk, but the bold color packs a punch.”

Want to achieve this look? Try these products.



From left, the contemporary FL/Y pendant by Ferruccio Laviani in sky blue has an iridescence that reflects light ($355 for medium, lumens.com ). The designers chose Vitra’s Panton chair in tangerine ($310, dwr.com ) for the homework nook because of its durability, color and light weight. The space-savvy Pixo optical LED task lamp in glow leaves enough room for homework ($230, hivemodern.com ).



From left, Kartell’s Componibili round modular stacking units provide convenient and stylish storage without getting in the way ($135 for two-high version, shopkartell.com ). The designers had a custom twin bed made with built-in storage, but they also like the similar Wyatt bed with storage drawer in flint blue (shown in Boyer gray) with a 36-inch-high headboard ($1,599, roomandboard.com ).