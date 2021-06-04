But if that approach is too frustrating to accept, you do have one other option, short of investing in a new cooktop. Consider buying a replacement stainless-steel top for your model. If you have that handy, you’re in luck. If not, you can try to check the number on a label that Bosch posts on the underside of its units. Perhaps there’s a cabinet underneath where you can use a flashlight and peer in. Or call the company’s customer-service line, 800-944-2904, and ask for help in determining the number and the number of the replacement part. Then search websites for appliance-parts companies, such as partselect.com, appliancepartspros.com and repairclinic.com. These websites often also have illustrations, where you can confirm that you have the right part number. Before you order, pin down a delivery time. Pandemic closures interrupted supply chains, and there’s often a long wait for parts and appliances. “If what you need is not stateside, you could be in for a long wait,” said a customer-service representative at PartSelect who would give only her first name, Pam.