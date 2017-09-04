A reader would like to donate this old, worn-out rug to a company that might be able to restore it. (Reader photo)

Q: We have an Oriental rug that has been in my husband’s family for more than 100 years. We are moving and don’t want to take it with us. It is in bad shape in the center but not worn in areas that have been under furniture. I have read that Oriental rugs can be repaired by filling holes with plugs cut from other rugs. Is there a repair service that would like our rug?

Arlington

A: Although some companies that specialize in repairing Oriental carpets limit their work to reweaving, others offer patching as a more affordable option. Three companies that are happy to get donations of partially worn carpets to use as patch material are Ayoub Carpet Service, which has showrooms in Falls Church and Chantilly (703-255-6000; rugcare.com); Main Street Oriental Rugs in Ellicott City (410-313-9090; mainstreetorientalrugs.com); and Mark Gonsenhauser’s Rug & Carpet Superstore in Virginia Beach (757-486-6600; igotyourrug.com).

“It never hurts to have additional material,” said Alex Luongo, who oversees the repair department at the Gonsenhauser company. “We have many. We need many.” He suggested contacting the company first so that the owner can make sure, by looking at photographs, that the rug is suitable.

Patching a rug costs substantially less than reweaving because less skill is needed and the work gets done much faster. “A couple hundred dollars a patch,” Luongo estimated, “versus triple for reweaving.” He noted that reweaving is done by people paid American wages, so the square-inch cost is a lot more than it is for weaving the original rug, which is typically made overseas by people paid far less.

It might be possible to keep a piece of the rug by having it refashioned into an area rug, a pillow, or upholstery for a footrest or chair. (Reader photo)

For valuable rugs, however, repairs are best made by reweaving. Patches greatly reduce the value of these rugs; skillful repairs via reweaving take less of a toll.

The owner of Main Street rugs, who gave a single name of Mojan, suggested that you might also want to consider donating your rug to a nonprofit organization that is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) public charity. Giving this way entitles you to claim a tax deduction for the value of your gift, within certain limits.

Or you might want to consider keeping a piece of the rug by having it refashioned into an area rug, a pillow, or upholstery for a footrest or chair. The cost of this varies with the project, the type of rug and whether it needs to be cleaned to make it flexible enough to work with, Mojan said. He would charge $75 to $200 for a 12-inch-square pillow made from your old rug. For something that’s been part of your family history for more than a century, that might be a small price to pay.