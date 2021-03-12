Brunswick, Md.

A: Fog-free mirrors come in two basic types. Some have heaters or hot-water reservoirs that warm the glass to prevent condensation, the tiny water droplets that form when warm, moist air hits a cold surface. The other type works because of a clear, polyester film applied over the mirror at the factory. The film absorbs some of the water that would otherwise form droplets, and it contains surfactants that come to the surface when moisture is present. When the film absorbs as much moisture as it can, droplets start to form, but the surfactants flatten them, so the water runs off in sheets. Because this keeps you from having to look through droplets with myriad surface angles, the mirror reflects just about as well as it does when the glass is dry.

Key to the system are the surfactants, which are baked onto the film and don’t wash off, as they would if you tried to prevent condensation by smearing the mirror with soap, as some online advice suggests. “It’s as if they [the surfactants] are coming out to greet the water molecules,” explained an executive at the company that licenses the technology to MCS Industries in Easton, Pa., which supplies the film to Home Decorators Collection, a Home Depot brand. He explained the process on the condition that neither he nor his company be named. “The surfactants swell, and they are evenly dispersed. So you get a low contact angle. A lotus-leaf effect is a high-contact angle — the water beads up and you can shake it off. With ours, it’s the complete opposite — the coating makes water flat. So it forms in a sheet rather than in isolated water droplets.”

Steve McGowan, chief operating officer at MCS Industries, said there are two scenarios that might explain why a streak developed in your mirror: “If you didn’t use enough cleaning material, so it wasn’t fully lubricated,” or if you rubbed really hard, especially if there was grit on the cloth or paper towel.

The cleaning instructions for fog-free mirrors from Home Decorators Collection say to use “a generous amount” of window cleaner, and they mention Windex, Zep Streak-Free Glass Cleaner and HDX Glass Cleaner. There is no mention of whether the glass cleaner needs to be ammonia-free, which is deliberate, because the company licensing the technology tested and found it didn’t matter. The instructions also note to “never clean the mirror with a dry paper towel or lint free cloth,” and they warn to not leave any dry spots on the mirror when you’re spraying on the glass cleaner.

What isn’t said is why that matters. The anti-fog film is softer than glass, and the surfactants make the film slightly tacky when dry. If you rub with a dry cloth, bits of the paper towel or slight amounts of lint from what seems to be a lint-free cloth can stick to the surface and appear as a streak. Rubbing with your hand might leave behind skin cells, causing the same effect. The solution then may be to apply a liberal amount of glass cleaner over the surface and wipe again. Stop wiping just before the surface becomes completely dry. There’s a fine line between what the instructions say — “remove all the cleaning solution by using a gentle circular motion” — and continuing to rub after the solution is gone.

If that doesn’t work, a steam treatment might eliminate the streak. The company licensing the technology tested this using an industrial steamer rented from Home Depot. (A Tile & Grout Vapor Steam Cleaning machine rents for $48 for the four-hour minimum, though the exact cost is determined at the store.) You could also use a handheld steamer, such as the MagicPro Portable Garment Steamer ($30.95 on Amazon).

You might even be able to use a steam iron if it jets steam while the iron is vertical and you can avoid touching the iron to the glass. Steam the glass until it is fully wet, which might take five minutes. That should loosen the lint or other contamination. Then wait another five minutes or so, which allows the contaminants to disconnect from the film. Clean the surface as usual, by spraying the whole mirror with cleaner and wiping in circular motions with a paper towel or soft, lint-free cloth. Whatever is trapped in the film and causing the streak should come off. The company behind the technology recommends using Bounty paper towels, because the company’s lab tests have shown they rarely shed fibers.

Of course, if the film or mirror is deeply scratched, steam won’t cure the problem. Or there could be a manufacturing defect.

Jasmine Gurley, a senior specialist for product innovation public relations at Home Depot, said in an email that customers can contact the company’s customer care representatives for troubleshooting help from companies that supply products to Home Depot. “We would be happy to provide a replacement to this customer,” she wrote in an email, “as long as the customer follows the use and care guide.” The Home Decorators Collection mirrors “come with a limited lifetime warranty that would include replacement or refund.” The customer care phone number is 800-466-3337. Don’t delay too long in asking for this remedy, though, because the “limited lifetime warranty” that came with your product says the mirror is covered for only five years.