Heat recovery ventilation (HRV) simply moves heat between incoming and outgoing air. In the winter, the exhaust air is heated, so the heat exchanger uses that energy to warm the incoming air. In the summer, the process reverses, with the outgoing air helping to cool the air coming in. This reduces the energy needed to heat the house in the winter and to cool it in the summer.

Energy recovery ventilation (ERV) does that and more. Besides transferring heat, it also moves moisture in the air. In winter, when heated indoor air can become uncomfortably dry, it transfers moisture in the exhaust air to the incoming fresh air, keeping indoor relative humidity at a comfortable 40 to 60 percent, which also helps prevent static electricity. It does the reverse in the summer, stripping out some moisture from outside air before it’s brought into the house. That saves energy needed for cooling and also keeps the house from becoming clammy.

The Washington area is in a band where either kind can be suitable, depending on whether you’re more bothered by dry indoor air in the winter or excess humidity inside in the summer. But in Ottawa, where winters are much colder, heat recovery ventilators work best. Warm air carries more moisture, so as the units bring in fresh, cold air from outside and warm it with the heated air being exhausted, the excess moisture in the exhaust air condenses and drips out. The condensation that would otherwise occur on your windows instead happens within the heat exchanger. At least, that’s the way it’s supposed to happen.

The mold you are seeing is a solid clue that something’s not right. Call a heating and air conditioning company and ask someone to check your system. “We’d have to look at the job,” said Emil Tadi, a technician at Impressive Climate Control in Ottawa (613-727-4328; impressiveclimate.com), which charges $150 for a service call. “I’ve seen jobs that are relatively new but the unit is not even opening the dampers, so there is no air exchange. The unit is running and people can feel the vibration, but the damper is closed.”

Or objects such as a wasp nest or leaves could be blocking the air inlet or exhaust vent. Or the filter could be clogged. Or the condensation occurring when the outgoing air transfers its heat to incoming air could not be draining properly. Or, especially if the problem has occurred since the house was built, the air exchanger might not be the right size. You get the idea: There are many possible explanations.

It is possible to check yourself to make sure incoming and outgoing air are balanced. Enviro-Option, an environmental consulting company based in Quebec, has instructions and a diagram on its website, enviro-option.com, showing how to use a garbage bag and a coat hanger to compare air flow in and out. Basically, you rig the coat hanger wire around the opening of a large plastic bag. Swing the bag to inflate it and fit it over the intake valve. Time how long it takes for all of the air to be sucked out. Then fit the deflated bag over the outdoor exhaust vent and time how long it takes for the bag to fill with air. If the times aren’t approximately equal, you know there is an imbalance.

Unfortunately, beyond cleaning or replacing the filter and checking vents and the condensate drip line, there isn’t much you can do to correct an imbalance. You’ll need a service technician’s help in figuring out what is wrong.

The worst case is that the air exchanger is working properly but is not moving enough air. In that instance, you might need to replace it with one that is the right size. There is no way to adjust air flow. “Air flow is preset by the manufacturer,” Tadi said. Replacing an air exchanger isn’t cheap. For a modest-size house, a unit might cost around $1,500, plus labor, he said. For a large house, it could run around $5,000.