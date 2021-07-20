Normally, an elevated deck separates the resident from the garden, but my favorite part of the landscape is a shade garden flowing from the lower sections of the deck. Where once a crumbling parking pad existed, Leider has built an enclosing gate and fence, now draped in a yellow Lady Banks rose and clematis. Between the gate and the deck, he laid a flagstone patio in a diamond pattern. The signature plant here is an old Burford holly tree, which now shields a collection of ferns, hostas and astilbe and is encircled with a red brick path. From the tree branches, Gamble has hung baskets of moth orchids, which are brought outdoors from May until October and provide exotic blooms from January to June. Sensing that a big-box store was about to chuck them, she moved in for the kill. “I said I would take 20 if they’re $1 apiece.”