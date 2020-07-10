Woodbridge, Va.

A: The caning on your chair is a herringbone design, and herringbone caning is a traditional way of creating a seat for a porch rocker. But your chair’s herringbone isn’t done the traditional way, said Jennifer Cardwell, who runs JC Caning in Lanexa, Va. (804-822-6119; jccaning.com).

To understand the challenges of repairing your chair, it helps to distinguish among the various ways to create a seat from cane, a material that’s cut from long pieces of rattan palm, a vine that has fronds similar to those on palm trees. The original style, now often called hand caning or lace caning, is threaded through holes on a chair’s seat and woven in place. Some strands go front to back, others go side to side, and still others go diagonally across, creating a lacy pattern with octagon-shape holes. It’s beautiful and sturdy — but very time-consuming to create.

Machine-woven caning, also known as sheet caning or pressed caning, dates from the 1870s and is much faster to install, and therefore far less expensive. It comes in a sheet and is pressed into a groove routed into the top of the seat framing. Once the sheet is trimmed in place, a binder strip is pressed into the top of the groove, creating a tidy edge. Sheet caning comes in various patterns, including ones with the octagon holes as well as close-weave designs that have no holes because the caning is woven tightly together, like most fabric.

Some close-weave sheet caning has a herringbone pattern, but the herringbone caning often found on porch rockers is usually a third type altogether. Often called porch cane or wide binding cane, it’s woven in place, but not through holes. Instead, the caning is wrapped around the rungs, or edges, of the chair seat. A herringbone pattern is easy to create this way by adjusting how many strands a cane crosses as it works its way over and under across the seat.

Cardwell consulted with a few other professional caners, and the consensus was that the caning on your chair was woven in place, but with just a few of the strands secured into the holes. “The rest are just cut off and left under the binder cane,” she said in a follow-up email after you sent additional pictures showing the underside of the seat. “Because it is a close-woven pattern, they stay put.” Replicating the caning would be “a ton of work and a lot of not inexpensive material,” she said. She estimated the work, including materials, would cost “in the $400+ range,” just for the seat.

Compounding the problem is the fact that the back of your rocker is also herringbone caning. Unless you replicate that exactly, you’d have to replace the back, too, or accept having a rocker with two different styles of caning.

Tom Garbia, owner of Rainbow Upholstery in Annandale (703-750-1200; rainbowupholstery.net), offers recaning as a service. He, too, said repairing your rocker is unusually challenging. He estimated it might cost $600 to $800, which he said is probably far more than the rocker is worth. He suggested a couple of less expensive options. For around $300, he could install new cane in the seat but not try to match the herringbone weave. For $200 to $250, he could put webbing in the opening and convert the seat to an upholstered style. You would still see the herringbone in the seat back, but you would have a sturdy and comfortable seat to sit on, without having an odd mismatch.

The SeatWeavers’ Guild provides links to caning experts throughout the country via the membership section of its website, seatweaversguild.org. The website wickerwoman.com also has links to caning professionals as well as to nine companies that supply caning materials, tools and instruction books.

