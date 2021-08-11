Karlovich said decals are easy to apply. First you would need to remove the knobs and get rid of remnants of the old markings. Some people rub with a paste of baking soda and water, while others use a low-abrasive scrub powder such Bar Keepers Friend. “We use a thin ‘shark’ razor on our test panels to lift off any remnants,” he wrote in an email, “but if you use this method you’ll want to be careful not to scratch the panel surface.” Wipe off the residue, then use an alcohol pad (included in orders from Stove Decals) to take off traces of grease. Once the area is clean and dry, simply press each decal into place. “The decals will adhere easily as long as the panel is clean and dry,” Karlovich said. Stove Decals provides an application stick that you can use to press the decals down, but Karlovich said it isn’t really necessary. “You can use your hand/fingers for this step just as well if preferred.”