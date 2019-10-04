Q: At a moving sale a few years back, I bought a large Oriental rug that's of high quality but has some faded areas. I wanted to experiment with having a large rug before making a major investment. I realize I like having a rug, but not this one. It doesn't fit the style of my mid-century modern house, and it is too dark for my taste. I could buy a new rug, but something of a similar quality would be fairly expensive. I have seen DIY websites where people bleach and/or overdye wool rugs. Given the size of this rug (14 by 10 feet), I don't think I could do this myself. Does it make sense to try to lighten the overall color and then overdye with a neutral color such as beige or gray? If so, which companies that do this actually work?

Alexandria, Va.

A: It is possible to change the color of a wool rug, including an Oriental-style rug. One process, known as an antique wash, lightens the colors. Depending on how intense the treatment is, the rug might wind up just a little lighter, as if the sun faded the colors over many decades, or its bright colors might become pastels, or it might wind up looking whitewashed and almost devoid of color. Rug owners can specify the amount of fading: 10 percent, 20 percent, etc. Whitewash is 100 percent.

Once the antique wash is done, the rug can be overdyed, giving it a different base color, which can be neutral or even very bright, almost neon. Overdyeing adds a single color, but because some remnants of the original dye usually remain, the color isn’t uniform. “We call it airbrush,” said Zia Hassanzadeh, owner of Herat Oriental Rugs in Vienna, Va. (703-370-3902; heratorientalrugs.com). It makes the rug look handmade, he said.

But there are some serious caveats you should be aware of. The antique wash weakens the fibers, shortening the life of a rug, said both Hassanzadeh and Hedayat Mukhtarzada, owner of Art Connection Oriental Rugs in Falls Church (703-533-7781; artconnectionorientalrugs.com). “It kills part of the life of the wool,” Hassanzadeh said. “You’re using chemicals.” An average wool rug should last 100 years, he said, but antique washing “brings it down to 50.”

Of course, if you don’t like the rug now, having it look the way you want for 50 years might seem a good trade-off. “That’s why a lot of people do it these days,” Hassanzadeh said.

However, both he and Mukhtarzada said a more immediate concern is that there is no guarantee of what colors you’ll end up with after the antique wash — or even what the texture of the rug will be. Many different dyes are used in Oriental rugs, and they respond differently to the color-lightening chemicals. “All the color can come off,” Mukhtarzada said. “Red may turn beige, the blue turns gray.” It’s also possible the reds might turn pink — probably not what you want.

In that case, your only option for saving the rug would be to have it overdyed in a color that might be darker than what you initially wanted.

Some companies that clean and repair Oriental carpets won’t touch antique washing and overdyeing. They reserve color treatments for spot repairs where a spill or bright sunlight took out the original color. Herat Oriental Rugs and Art Connection Oriental Rugs do take on whole-rug color changes. Both companies send the rugs out of town to a specialist who understands carpet dyes and the chemicals used to alter them. The owners said no company in the Washington area does this work itself.

Rug Wash (800-784-9274; rugwash.com), which operates in several New York and New Jersey locations, does do this work. The company uses an alkaline solution to remove the color, followed by an acidic solution to neutralize the rug, minimizing damage to the fibers, said Benjamin Hatooka, vice president of Rug Wash. The company posts prices on its website: $5 to $8 per square foot for the antique wash and $4 to $7 per square foot to overdye. Those are higher than the prices Hassanzadeh estimated Herat Oriental Rugs would charge: $4 to $8 per square foot for the color removal and $2 per square foot for overdye. For an additional 50 cents per square foot, Herat would pick up the rug at your house, arrange for the treatment and bring it back when done.

Mukhtarzada quoted overall prices, estimating the cost at $1,500 to $1,600 for a rug the size of yours. (For a 140-square-foot rug, like you have, that’s $10.71 to $11.43 a square foot.)

He suggested that before you invest that kind of money in a treatment that might not end up the way you want, you should investigate an option you might not be aware of: Consider trading in your rug for one you like better. “We have rugs that size for $50,000 and some for $2,000,” he said, and the rugs are in all sorts of color and styles. Sometimes customers swap valuable rugs for ones that aren’t as valuable and pay nothing. More often, they pay something, Hassanzadeh said. The faded areas in your rug might reduce the value quite a bit, or they might not have much impact. Sometimes only the tips of the fibers are faded, so it’s possible to shave them off and make the carpet look good as new, he said.