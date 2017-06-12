

Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams, on the players who replaced him and his teammates during the strike: “It was hard to blame them because they wanted to play in the NFL. For most of them, it was their only chance.” (ESPN)

John Dorsey still remembers the date — Oct. 19, 1987 — when he sat in the stands at Texas Stadium and watched the Washington Redskins defeat the Dallas Cowboys in one of the more astounding upsets in professional football history. A Dallas native, he was 16 at the time, and the National Football League was in the third and final week of a bitter strike by its 1,500 players.

At that point, the Cowboys had 14 veterans on hand, including defensive tackle Randy White, defensive end Ed “Too Tall” Jones and running back Tony Dorsett. All three had crossed a picket line to play. And all three are now Hall of Famers, as is their coach, Tom Landry.

The Redskins, or “Scabskins” as some called them, fielded a hastily assembled roster filled with no-names. And yet, somehow, they beat the Cowboys 13-7, carrying head coach Joe Gibbs off the field as if they’d just won the Super Bowl. By the following Tuesday, only a few of those “replacement” players were left. The rest were let go, and few ever played another NFL game.

Now, 30 years later, Dorsey’s documentary on that roiling 1987 season, “The Year of the Scab,” will close the Washington documentary festival AFI Docs on June 18, before airing this summer on ESPN’s acclaimed “30 For 30” series.

“Back then, that game made the strike real for me,” Dorsey said in a telephone interview from Los Angeles. “Fans in Dallas at that point had really had it with the striking players. They were ready to move on and embrace the new blood.”



On Sept. 22, 1987, Washington Redskins quarterback Jay Schroeder stands in front of striking teammates near the team's training facility in Chantilly, Va. (Dennis Cook/AP)

The victory over the Cowboys was celebrated back in the Nation’s capital, even by some of the picketing veterans. Though the strike had ended the week before, the striking players sat out because they needed extra time to practice after being away for almost a month. But they certainly watched.

“Very definitely,” said Doug Williams, one of Washington’s starting quarterbacks that year, and now a player-personnel executive with the team. “Those guys won their first two games, and then to beat Dallas and go 3-0. That was huge for us the rest of the season.”

How huge?

Washingtonians of a certain age can recall a team that alternated between Jay Schroeder and Williams at quarterback because both were sidelined for long stretches with injuries. And yet, the returning Redskins rode the momentum of those three replacement victories and many more thereafter to a sweet and socially historic ending in Super Bowl XXII. Despite having a root canal the morning of the game, then twisting his knee early on, Williams led the Redskins to a 42-10 rout of the Denver Broncos in San Diego. He was the game’s MVP, and the first African American quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

“The thing that stood out to me is that we all understood the owners wanted to continue to play the games,” Williams recalled. “But all our guys stuck together. We went on strike together, and we came back together. Joe Gibbs told us, ‘Whatever you do, do it as a whole . . . if you’re going to be a team, be a team.’”

Dorsey’s film makes that abundantly clear, and, by contrast, documents the ensuing rift within the Cowboys’ locker room. After the walkout ended, there were lingering hard feelings between striking players and those veterans who crossed the picket line. Dallas finished 7-8 that year, and within 18 months, Landry, their legendary coach, was fired.

Looking back at those Washington replacements, Williams said he’s never felt animosity toward them.

“A lot of guys were ticked off at the scabs for all the obvious reasons,” he said. “But it was hard to blame them because they wanted to play in the NFL. For most of them, it was their only chance.”



A Fairfax County police officer holds back Washington Redskin players R.C. Thielemann, in glasses, left, and Darryl Grant, right, as a busload of newly recruited players arrives on Sept. 23, 1987 at the Redskins Park practice facility. The NFL Players Association voted to strike on Sept. 22, 1987. (DENNIS COOK/AP)

Skip Lane was one of them. A safety who had played at the University of Mississippi, he’d at one point made the roster of the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and several Canadian League teams. But in 1987 he was out of football, working in commercial real estate in Connecticut, when the Redskins called.

“I always hated being called a scab,” he said. “I was just trying to get one more year, show people what I could do and even join the union. Over the years, I’ve had no contact with the Redskins. Absolutely nothing.”

Late that season, in Lane’s office, a co-worker told him that owner Jack Kent Cooke was on the phone regarding a dispute over promised Super Bowl tickets. “I told them to put him on hold,” Lane recalled. “I made him wait a little and then when he got on the phone he just chewed me out. He says, ‘You known damned well who this is.’ ”

The film gives major credit for gathering Lane and the others to the team’s general manager, Bobby Beathard, who offers several sound bites. So does then-assistant general manager Charley Casserly, whose major contribution in gathering the players has been underplayed over the years, and mistakenly remains so in the film.

Still, Casserly, who would serve as the team’s general manager from 1989 to 1999, said he thoroughly enjoyed “Year of the Scab.” He recalled the era as one of the few times in his NFL career when “you hated to go to work” because of so much animosity spewed from the picket line.

The regulars split their first two games before the strike, including a 21-20 loss to Atlanta. “When the strike started, it was touch-and-go whether we could get enough players,” Casserly said. In Atlanta, “[team president] John Cooke says to me, ‘How many guys have you signed?’ I said, ‘I have no idea.’ We had no solid commitments. I told him it could be five, it could be 50. The next day, the strike happens. By Tuesday that week, 50 guys showed up.”

The league canceled games in Week 3, so the replacement team had two weeks to prepare for its first game. On Oct. 4, Washington’s scab team beat the St. Louis Cardinals 28-21 in front of a half-filled RFK Stadium. The following week, they crushed the Giants, 38-12, with only 9,000 in attendance at Giants Stadium.



Only 9,000 fans attended the Oct. 12, 1987 game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins at Giants Stadium. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

And then came Dallas. Casserly vividly remembers Gibbs’s pregame speech.

“Joe said to the guys, ‘Listen, this is exactly what you want — a chance to prove you can play in the NFL,’ ” Casserly recalled. “He says, ‘It’s Monday night. The whole country is watching. Now is the time to show it.’ And those guys went out and played their asses off.”

The Redskins had a plan in signing the replacements: Don’t go after available veteran players cut earlier that year. Instead, Casserly said, “we went after anyone with any experience in Joe Gibbs’s system. We got some guys from the Canadian League. And we got four guys out of a halfway house in Richmond.”

Tony Robinson, once a standout quarterback at the University of Tennessee, was in a Knoxville penal farm on a drug conviction when the Redskins called. Like many of his new teammates, he was hardly in football shape when he arrived and sat out the first two games.

The starting quarterback, Ed Rubbert, actually left the team early that first week until one of his brothers talked him into returning. When Ruppert got hurt against Dallas, Robinson came off the bench with a dazzling performance, only to head back to jail in Knoxville for another four years when the strike ended. He never played again, and now owns a paint company in Tallahassee, Florida, and coaches a pee wee football team.

All of the replacements interviewed for the film three decades later said they had a grand time back then. “It was the easiest decision of my life,” Lane said on camera.

They also agree on one lingering complaint.

Their three victories were crucial to the team’s ultimate Super Bowl success. And yet, when those gaudy $10,000, choke-a-horse championship rings were given out in a ceremony the following year, no replacements were present. And none ever got a real ring. That obvious snub still smarts.



A Washington Redskins Super Bowl ring, from “The Year of the Scab.” (ESPN)

“They probably would have lost two of those three games and not made the playoffs,” Lane told the Post. “It would mean a lot to get a ring even if it were made with cubic zirconia. I may buy my own.” (Some of the replacements made fake rings.)

In the film, John Cooke tells Dorsey, “They were terribly expensive.” This from a man whose father, Jack Kent Cooke, owned the Chrysler Building and left an estate of over $800 million.

“All I ever got from the Redskins was a thank you and see ya,” Robinson says on camera.

Dorsey believes it’s a slight easily rectified.

“I’d hope the current management sees this film,” he said. “It would be a golden opportunity to give those guys rings. Do it in a halftime ceremony and close the door on it.”

Perhaps Daniel Snyder will watch the film.

Stay tuned.

Leonard Shapiro was a sports reporter, columnist and editor during his four-decade career at The Post.