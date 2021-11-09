VIDEO MESSAGE: For the person who has everything, an original gift might be a group video message or tribute by Tribute.co. They can send out the invites and compile the videos. There’s no maximum length, so messages can be hours long. The company’s founder, Andrew Horn, says he’s even had customers rent out theaters to play their tributes. Prices vary depending on the package: If you edit the videos yourself using Tribute.co’s editing platform, the cost is $29. If you use their concierge service, they’ll take care of the outreach coordination and get the video edited for $99. They can present it via a link that can also be downloaded, or if you prefer to present a physical gift, for $174 the company will give you a greeting card that has a a video screen with audio inside to play your message.