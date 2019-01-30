

Jeremy Denk (Michael Wilson)

When Jeremy Denk plays a recital, the ideas behind the program sometimes outshine the execution. As demonstrated yet again at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater on Tuesday night, in a presentation by Washington Performing Arts, the perceptive American pianist explores the meaning of the music most strongly by the way he talks about it.

The organizing principle of this concert was theme and variation, and the range of pieces in that form proved too much of a good thing. At least part of the problem came from Denk’s last-minute shuffling of the program, so he ended up with two sets of variations by Beethoven and regrettably dropped Bizet’s curious “Variations chromatiques.” Happily, he kept John Adams’s “I Still Play,” a mini-exploration of late-romantic chromatic harmony that was quite charming and aphoristic in Denk’s hands.

Both of the Beethoven pieces were from the same period — the somewhat glibly rendered Five Variations on “Rule, Britannia” and the more substantial “Eroica Variations.” Denk did more with the latter work, in which Beethoven dissects one of his favorite melodies, drawing attention to the hammered repeated-note motif in the second phrase, for example, in its various permutations. Wit and eccentricity also characterized the wrong-note variation and the extended minor variation, with some smudging of the extensive runs in the very fast fugue.

The strongest playing came in the exceptionally challenging “Variations sérieuses” of Mendelssohn, beginning with an introspective, eloquently phrased rendition of the tender theme. Denk’s fingers were clean and precise in the running notes of the early variations and even more bravura in the less legato movements, where he was lighter on the sustaining pedal. Fiery technique and care to distinguish the character of each variation made this piece compelling.

Denk could not stop himself from talking about how Beethoven’s song cycle “An die ferne Geliebte” was connected to the final piece, Schumann’s “Fantasie in C Major,” even though he had cut Liszt’s arrangement of the former from the program. Denk excelled in bringing out the manic quirks of the Schumann, mooning over the more rhapsodic episodes with wisps and trails of thought. Others play the piece with more technical sheen, especially the middle movement, which lacked orchestral heft at times, but few capture the starlit gloom of the finale quite this beautifully.

The encore, Donald Lambert’s stride piano sendup of the “Pilgrim’s Chorus” from Wagner’s “Tannhäuser,” brought a much-needed infusion of levity, also heard in Denk’s ragtime-centered recital here in 2015.