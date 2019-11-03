The premise has thriller potential, but director Victoria Murray Baatin’s production at the Atlas Performing Arts Center doesn’t achieve the terrorizing pitch that would fully envelop us in the instructor’s nightmare. Yeung’s script presents some particular challenges, too, as it lacks the refinements to balance the menacing elements with other facets of the plot, such as the adverse pressures Gurnis’s stubborn Isabelle places on her relationship with her wife, Lee (Andrea Harris Smith).

The improbabilities in “Theory’s” central plot point — the anonymous email threats Isabelle receives as the semester unfolds — weaken what is actually the evening’s more intriguing element: the effect of Isabelle’s classroom rules on her students, portrayed by Josh Adams, Benairen Kane, Camilo Linares and Tyasia Velines (all of whom ably fulfill their missions). The kids, of diverse ethnicities, voice skepticism of Isabelle’s permissive approach to online commentary; they’re far less naive than Isabelle about the vitriol her extreme film choices (which also include Leni Riefenstahl’s Nazi-era “Triumph of the Will”) can unleash.

AD

AD

A campus ideally is a sanctuary of open exchange, a philosophy the uncompromising Isabelle takes too literally for her own good. It is at its core a valiant position, but as the students seem to understand better than their teacher, the Web is both excitingly wide open — and an insidious place to hide. “I’m making space for voices that have been shut up long enough,” Isabelle declares, before someone with sick intentions weaponizes her idealistic impulses.

Campuses have also long proved a welcome venue in drama for testing progressive political pieties. In one of the best recent plays on the topic, Eleanor Burgess’s terrific “The Niceties,” for instance, a mixed-race student attempts to school her white, liberal professor in her racial blind spots; their clash ends in bad blood, with harsh consequences for both of them. In “Theory,” as in “The Niceties,” once again it’s the pupils against the teacher, with the younger generation seeming better equipped for the realities beyond the classroom.

Some technical issues afflict Daniel Ettinger’s set, which serves as Isabelle’s classroom and office as well as the flat she shares with Lee; some of the wiring for Brittany Shemuga’s lighting dangled loosely through a cutout in a wall, and the awkward setup for the screens upstage make it hard to see Dylan Uremovich’s projections of vintage movie scenes and email and text correspondence. Gurnis has the production’s heaviest dramatic lift, and if she doesn’t always compel you to complete belief in Isabelle’s passion for her cause, you wonder if that’s because she puts no more stock in “Theory’s” more ludicrous strains on credulity than we do.

Theory, by Norman Yeung. Directed by Victoria Murray Baatin. Costumes, Danielle Preston; sound, David Lamont Wilson. With Tony K. Nam. About 90 minutes. Tickets: $20-$60. Through Nov. 17 at Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. 202-399-7993, ext. 2. mosaictheater.org.

AD