Robert Mapplethorpe’s most provocative photographs can still provoke. In “Triptych (Eyes of One on Another),” a new work inspired by the controversial photographer, composer Bryce Dessner and librettist Korde Arrington Tuttle offer both homage to and criticism of Mapplethorpe’s legacy. The piece, already performed in other cities this year, came to the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater on Saturday night as part of the Direct Current festival.

As the title indicates, the work is in three sections, denoted X, Y and Z, referring also to Mapplethorpe’s three most explored subjects: frank depictions of brutal underground gay sex; close-ups of floral still life; and nude portraits, mostly of black men. Initially, the mode was elegiac, with admiring words drawn partly from the writings of punk singer and poet Patti Smith, friend and onetime partner of Mapplethorpe. Stage screens carried most of the words, which otherwise would have been incomprehensible, projected alongside the photographs.

Dessner, guitarist of the indie rock band the National, offered a mostly facile score in sections derivative of various musical styles. It opened with a reworking of “Incenerite spoglie,” from Monteverdi’s sixth book of madrigals, set to an intense poem of grief for a dead lover. A section recalling American folk songs, all pentatonic melody and bare string drones in perfect fifths, referred to the public castigation of Mapplethorpe’s work by then-Sen. Jesse Helms (N.C.), representing the conservative opposition that ultimately and ironically made Mapplethorpe so famous.

The vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth realized these different musical styles — Baroque madrigal, Appalachian folk song, Manhattan Transfer-style close harmony, buzzing rock anthem — with ease through amplification. Solos in the style of African American spiritual and pop songs suited the voices of jazz singers Alicia Hall Moran and Isaiah Robinson. The singers moved around, pushing their rolling music stands in a sort of staging, directed by Kaneza Schaal. Brad Wells conducted the small instrumental ensemble from the back of the bare stage, where it was sometimes difficult to coordinate with the singers.

Mapplethorpe both exalted and debased the black models who posed for him, an artistic relationship that should invite reassessment for its uneven power dynamic. D.C. poet Essex Hemphill, whose words on candidly homosexual subjects are also quoted at length in the libretto, made just such a criticism of these problematic photographs some 30 years ago. The movements of dancer Martell Ruffin, who observed much of the performance silently from the corner of the stage, seemed to represent the photographer’s voiceless subjects.