The youngsters have learned their lines and choreography, of course, but during Black History Month, they also tell Hamilton what they’ve learned about a Black historical figure. It might include a birthdate, the figure’s biggest achievements and some facts about their lives.

“February is my favorite month because the children — the cubs — get to teach me about Black history,” says Hamilton, who plays the hyena leader Shenzi onstage and offstage looks after the cubs with warmth and respect. “Every day in the month of February, they bring me a Black history fact.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton has led the voluntary ritual for 17 years and the children seem to enjoy the challenge. “Telling Miss Bonita my fact is just really fun to do,” says Alayna Martus, 12, who plays young Nala and a baby elephant.

This month, the kids have honored Aretha Franklin, Shirley Chisholm, Whitney Houston, Billie Holiday, Frederick Douglass, James Baldwin, Michael Jordan, George Washington Carver, Angela Davis, Ethel Waters, Maya Angelou, Muhammad Ali, Dorothy Height and Mabel Fairbanks, among others.

“They’re learning, I’m learning. Because I say, ‘You’re teaching me something,’” says Hamilton, a graduate of Alabama State University and Brandeis University. “You’ve got to know whose shoulders you’re standing on.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last Friday night, Vince Ermita, 12, who plays Simba for four performances a week, sought out Hamilton to recite what he’d lately learned online about music icon Louis Armstrong.

Advertisement

“Louis Armstrong was born on Aug. 4, 1901, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was jazz trumpeter and vocalist and one of the most iconic people he performed with was Ella Fitzgerald,” Vince said, without notes.

“His improvisation changed the landscape of jazz, and some of his most famous songs were ‘What a Wonderful World,’ ‘West End Blues’ and ‘Hello, Dolly!’ And he passed away on July 6, 1971.”

Vince had clearly nailed the assignment, and Hamilton beamed. But she had a follow-up question: What was Armstrong’s nickname?

Story continues below advertisement

“Satchmo?” he answered.

“All right!” Hamilton exclaimed, giving him a hand slap.

The other young actors also offered their facts. Sydney Elise Russell, 10, picked gymnast Dominique Dawes — nicknamed Awesome Dawesome — and Alayna picked writer and poet Phillis Wheatley Peters, whose most famous poem is “On Being Brought from Africa to America.”

Advertisement

Hamilton also had a question when Alayna was done: Do you know the name of Peters’ first published book? Alayna did not, but promised to return with the answer. “Circle back, good job. Good job, guys. Thank you. I learned something today,” said Hamilton.

The backstage February ceremonies have had a lasting impact on generations of actors who have cycled in and out of the show, under Hamilton’s charismatic leadership. This year, several former child alumni of “The Lion King” — led by Caleb McLaughlin of the Netflix series “Stranger Things” — got together to make a video for Hamilton, each submitting their Black History figures for February.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton, from Montgomery, Alabama, the home of the civil rights movement which her family aided, started the tradition after coming to “The Lion King” and asking her then-young co-stars about the meaning of February.

Advertisement

“One day, just so casually, I said, ‘It’s Black History Month, guys. Let’s talk about it. What do you know about Black History Month?’ And they said, ‘Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks,’” she recalls, shaking her head. “There’s so much more to our history.”

Hamilton mixed it up a bit this year, kicking off the month by picking the names of several Black heroes from South Africa and putting them into cup for the cubs to pick: Chris Hani, Steve Biko, Mamphela Ramphele and Tsietsi Mashinini, among them. “The Lion King” is set in South Africa, after all.

Story continues below advertisement

“They make me very proud. It’s like a game. It’s not anything that’s homework. Learning can be fun,” she says.

It’s a fitting ritual for a show in which Africa is celebrated and there are six indigenous languages sung and spoken: Swahili, Zulu, Xhosa, Sotho, Tswana and Congolese.

Advertisement

“'The Lion King' is steeped in ritual tradition, tribal things. Even the fabrics that we wear in the show have tribal markings, the mask, the makeup — all of it is tribal,” says Hamilton.

The ceremony clearly honors a legacy of greatness — updated, naturally, as the inclusion of gymnast Simone Biles can attest — but also teaches the children to respect how they got here.

Story continues below advertisement

“They have to know that there was a time when we weren’t allowed to perform on stage or, if we were, we couldn’t walk into the front door of the theater,” says Hamilton.

“It is a privilege to be able to share your gifts on the world’s largest stage. And that’s what I try to instill in them because we weren’t always able to do it.”

___