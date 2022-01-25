For Allende, the world’s most widely read living Spanish-language author, the coronavirus pandemic has been an opportunity. Away from her travels and world promotional tours, she has gained the time she needed to turn more stories into books. “Violeta,” Allende’s second book of the pandemic after the non-fiction “The Soul of a Woman,” already has a third ready: A novel about refugees that is in the process of being translated (the author writes fiction in Spanish.)