Books
The pandemic has been a prime time for reading, which means this holiday season, book-related gifts are a no-brainer.
Our World: A First Book of Geography
By Sue Lowell Gallion, illustrated by Lisk Feng (Phaidon)
$18.95 | This beautifully illustrated geographical primer takes children ages 2 to 5 on a tour of rainforests, deserts and ocean floors to experience the breadth of their world with the help of rhyming verse.
Buy from Amazon
Flippy: Multi-Angle Soft Pillow Lap Stand
$24.98 | An optical engineer designed this lightweight e-reader holder, created to make screen time easy on the eyes. Multiple viewing angles mean you can comfortably read sitting up or — our preference — snuggled in bed.
Buy from Amazon
A Little History of Poetry
By John Carey (Yale University)
$25 | Don’t let the diminutive title fool you. This is an expansive, not to mention accessible, tour of poetry’s importance and evolution, from “Beowulf” to Shakespeare to Maya Angelou and beyond.
Buy from Amazon
The Vanishing Half
By Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
$27 | One of the buzziest novels of the year follows a set of Black twins in a small Louisiana town. When one moves away and passes for White, the effects ripple out over generations.
Buy from Amazon
Let Love Rule (Audiobook)
By Lenny Kravitz (Macmillan Audio)
$29.99 | The audiobook version of Lenny Kravitz’s memoir is a chance to listen to the chart-topping singer-songwriter not only read his own prose but croon his original music, too.
Buy from Amazon
His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope
By Jon Meacham (Random House)
$30 | John Lewis died in July, but his tireless work for civil rights and commitment to nonviolent protest left a meaningful legacy. Meacham looks back on the congressman’s history-altering existence.
Buy from Amazon
Jambo: Jambo Book Club Subscription
$34.99-$350 | The book club for children sends two titles every month for a range of ages. Every engaging story stares a child of color to “emphasize that all people are equal.”
Buy from Jambo
What It’s Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing — What Birds Are Doing, and Why
By David Allen Sibley (Knopf)
$35 | Give a gift that’s guaranteed to awaken the recipient to their surroundings in a new way. This gorgeously illustrated compendium introduces novices to the fascinating life all around them.
Buy from Amazon
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants (Special Edition)
By Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)
$35 | Originally published in 2015 and still a bestseller, this stirring tribute to the natural world has gotten a dazzling makeover, plus a new introduction by the author, indigenous botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer.
Buy from Amazon
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics
By Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann (Chronicle Books)
$50 | There isn’t much we can all agree on, but at least there’s this: Dolly Parton is objectively wonderful. Here she looks back on the beloved songs that have defined her 60-year career.
Buy from Amazon
Chronicle Books: Bibliophile Ceramic Bookends
$60 | For true bibliophiles, even book containment strategies are an excuse to show off their love for reading. These bookends aren’t just thematically appropriate — illustrated by Jane Mount to look like much-loved classics — but stunning, too.
Buy from Amazon
Food
From handy tools to treasurable little jams, these gifts are for people who love to eat, people who love to cook and the happy convergence of the two.
Basbaas Somali Foods: Coconut Cilantro Chutney
$9.99 | Every year, a spicy sauce reigns supreme. This year, it’s a fragrant coconut cilantro chutney by Basbaas Somali Foods owner, chef and cookbook author Hawa Hassan, with a bright, herbaceous heat and a touch of coconut sweetness that belongs everywhere.
Buy from Basbaas
Dash: Mini Waffle Maker
$14.99 | This palm-sized waffle maker is ideal for anyone with a small kitchen and a big appetite for breakfast. With simple instructions and plenty of colors to choose from, this tiny appliance will delight your recipient with the promise of waffles, anytime.
Buy from Dash
Heirloomed: Kitchen Conversions Tea Towel
$16 | Inspired by a vintage cookbook chart, this tea towel can be displayed to help any cook manage their conversions without pulling out a calculator or smartphone.
Buy from Heirloomed
Spicewalla: The Holiday Collection Spice Set
$16.99 | This one is for the person who wishes the winter holidays could last forever. This set of three warming spice blends will make them feel cozy and cheerful all year long.
Buy from Spicewalla
Ekobo: Bamboo Bento Lunch Box
$23 | Made from bamboo fiber, this bento box is technically for children but makes a pretty — and useful — gift for anyone. With an adjustable divider and thick silicone band, meals are securely stored.
Buy from Ekobo
Back to the Roots: Organic Mushroom Grow Kit
$24.99+ | They’ve grown scallions and generated a pandemic garden, but cold weather doesn’t mean their growing adventures have to stop. Grow pearl oyster mushrooms indoors or upgrade to a variety pack.
Buy from Back to the Roots
Maison Noir Wines: Other People’s Pinot Noir (2018)
$25 | This very classic Oregon pinot noir, earthy with “herb-framed flavors of cherry with gingery wood spice tones," is just right for cozy winter evenings. (The vineyards in Willamette Valley were not affected by this year’s wildfires.)
Buy from Maison Noir Wines
MadeTerra: 9-Inch Round Banneton Proofing Baskets
$25.95 | Has someone in your life found joy by making sourdough through the pandemic? If they haven’t yet gotten designated proofing baskets, they’ll appreciate these ethically made ones that come with a scraper and liner.
Buy from MadeTerra
Omsom: Omsom Sampler
$29 | These “starters” — sauces, aromatics and seasonings, plus recipes — allow food lovers to create their own dishes by adding protein and veggies. The Southeast Asian line features two helpings of each of these starters: Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ, Thai Larb and Filipino Sisig.
Buy from Omsom
Nguyen Coffee Supply: The Original Phin Kit
$30 | This giftable set pairs a bag of coffee — choose among three flavors, either whole beans or ground — with a portable, stainless steel brewing tool that’s popular in Vietnam.
Buy from Nguyen Coffee Supply
Trade Street Jam Co: Signature Trio Gift Set
$39 | Chef Ashley Rouse creates jam flavors you won’t find anywhere else. This set combines a few bestsellers: Blueberry Lemon Basil, Smoked Yellow Peach and Strawberry, Chipotle and Fig.
Buy from Trade Street Jam Co.
Puik Design: Rare Faceted Carafe
$45 | Keep hydrated in style with this beautifully designed carafe. Dutch designer Lara van der Lugt wanted to evoke water’s rarity by following the style of a diamond. Matching glasses sold separately.
Buy from MoMA
Kekao: 3-Month Subscription Chocolate Box
$119.97 | Most of the craft makers featured by Kekao are part of the bean-to-bar movement, meaning they control the process from sourcing beans fairly to bar production. Previously featured companies in the subscription (which includes four to five chocolate bars each month) include Raaka and Marou.
Buy from Kekao
Home
These practical, attractive gifts are perfect for friends and family who are spending much more time at home in the age of coronavirus.
The Container Store: Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
$9.99 | Cleaning the microwave is no fun, but this gadget injects some humor into the chore while softening dried-on food. Fill Mama with vinegar and water, put her in the microwave and watch her head steam.
Buy from the Container Store
Windowbox: Mason Bee Bottle
$19.97 | Made from an upcycled beer bottle filled with nesting tubes, this eco-friendly hanging habitat will attract mason bees, known for being gentle but powerful pollinators.
Buy from Amazon
Yellow Owl Workshop: Carve-A-Stamp Kit
$23.50 | Ease cabin fever with this creative indoor activity for people of all ages. The DIY stamp-carving kit allows you to choose from 125 templates.
Buy from Yellow Owl Workshop
Bespoke Binny: African Fabric Oven Mitts
$34-$36 | We are smitten with these bold abstract print oven mitts, handmade with West African cloth. Each pair is lined with cotton and filled with heat-resistant padding.
Buy from Bespoke Binny
Watson Kennedy: Desk Signs
$36 | These witty twists on the traditional office nameplate will dress up any work-from-home space. Gift them for the holidays, an office farewell or a new job.
Buy from Watson Kennedy
Anthropologie: Baker Bread Bin
$40 | The pandemic made bread baking the hobby of 2020. This attractively simple steel bin with a bamboo lid gives friends and family a place to store all that sourdough they’re cranking out.
Buy from Anthropologie
Peace and Riot: Acacia Wood Salt and Pepper Mills
$47.50 | This set of two eight-inch mills would also make a lovely housewarming or hostess gift. Pair them with some gourmet salt or whole peppercorns.
Buy from Peace and Riot
Pottery Barn: Galvanized Metal Three-Tiered Stand
$69 | We imagine using this simple, rustic stand outside during a socially distanced gathering, with its sturdy galvanized finish, but it could also be a fun accent on an indoor table.
Buy from Pottery Barn
Logideez: Logifaces Menorah
$80 | The colorful cement blocks of this menorah fit together and can be rearranged to create a different design on each of the eight nights of Hanukkah. Candles are not included.
Buy from MoMA Design Store
Chappywrap: Long Wharf Herringbone Beige Blanket
$135 | Your loved ones can extend patio season with cozy blankets, firepits and heaters. We like this neutral herringbone 60-by-80-inch blanket — and the fact that you can stick it in the washer and dryer.
Buy from Chappywrap
Self-care
Who doesn’t need a bit of tender loving care in these chaotic times? Here are some pandemic- and price-friendly options.
Pear Nova: Lacquer Nail Polish
$13.50 | Anyone who has been giving themselves mani-pedis will swoon over the polish from this Chicago company, which is free of formaldehyde and other toxins. Fans love the colors and staying power. (Base and top coats are another $27.)
Buy from Pear Nova
Sophia Reyes: Face Mask
$22 | Everyone could use a new face mask. These three-layer masks from a Chicago-based designer have a pocket insert for a filter (not included) and a wire nosepiece for better fit.
Buy from Sophia Reyes
Necessaire: The Body Lotion
$25 | Winter is coming, and along with it, dry scratchy skin. This vitamin-rich, fragrance-free lotion has more than 300 five-star reviews and comes in sustainable packaging.
Buy from Necessaire
Nathan: The Zipster
$29.99 | Has your favorite fitness enthusiast taken to the streets? This slimmer version of a fanny pack gives them a non-bouncing place to stash their phone and keys while they’re walking or running.
Buy from Nathan
Manta Sleep: Manta Sleep Mask
$29.99 | Know a light sleeper who needs more zzzzs? Forget those slippery wisps of silk that claim to be masks. This is a serious sleep mask, and according to reviews, seriously comfortable and seriously dark.
Buy from Manta
RAD Roller: Helix
$49 | Covid-19 is making us tense, our not-so-ergonomic workstations are giving us knots, and the idea of getting a massage during pandemic stresses us out. This roller to the rescue.
Buy from RAD Roller
Belier Handmade: Relaxing Spa Gift Set
$49 | This lavender-scented gift set has everything required for an at-home spa day: bath salts, body scrub, lip balm and handmade soap.
Buy from Belier Handmade
Sun Basket: Gift Card
$60 and up | Give loved ones the gift of time and healthful food from Sun Basket, which offers meal kits and prepared items. For $200, you can send two weeks of meals for two people (three recipes/week).
Buy from Sun Basket
Non-Gender Specific: Everything Serum
$65 | Makeup is taking a hiatus, but facial pampering is still in vogue. This serum, suitable for everyone, has proved extremely popular. Or, check out the newer Everything Cream ($58).
Buy from Credo
Calm: Gift Card
$69.99 | Calm offers more than mindfulness meditation. Users can also tap into sleep stories, music to help them relax or focus, and master classes. Doing so for free? Bliss.
Buy from Calm
Glerups: The Shoe With the Leather Sole
$76-$95 | These comfortable unisex slippers from Denmark are made of wool and come in different styles — and with leather or rubber soles. Choose a cheerful color to chase away the winter blahs.
Buy from Glerups
Vuori: Performance Jogger
$84 | California-based Vuori is known for the softness of its apparel. These women’s joggers are perfect for working from home or working out — or not working at all. For men: the Sunday Performance Jogger ($89).
Buy from Vuori
Tech
With these suggestions from tech columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler, you can make the gear your recipient already owns work better, upgrade their home and even make them look better (on Zoom).
Belkin: Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
$24.99 | Take a baby step into building a smart home with this small adapter that automates turning on and off lamps, the coffee pot or other electric devices. This model works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Buy from Belkin
RAVPower: Wireless Charging Stand
$53.99 | This wireless charger is known for its speed and is compatible with many types of phones. It also doubles as a stand so your favorite gadget can face you as you work.
Buy from Amazon
Lume Cube: Video Conference Lighting Kit
$69.95 | The secret to looking better on Zoom is lighting. This rechargeable light suctions to your monitor like your own spotlight. It evens out unsightly shadows and makes sure you don’t look like a blob when there are windows behind you.
Buy from Amazon
PhoneSoap: PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger
$79.95 | A smartphone, just like your hands, can collect viruses and germs. Disinfect it with a blast of ultra-violet light that won’t damage the phone with harsh chemicals. (PhoneSoap hasn’t been able to test whether the device kills the novel coronavirus but says it kills 99.99 percent of Influenza A.)
Buy from Amazon
Eero: Eero Mesh WiFi Router
$99 | Vanquish WiFi dead zones with a new mesh-style router. Start with one or two of these easy-to-set-up pods, then add further coverage. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, but we’ve recommended Eero before Amazon bought it.)
Buy from Amazon
Hatch: Restore Smart Alarm Clock
$129.95 | This nightstand clock reinvention is a sleep coach. Wind down with the glow of a soft light and recorded coaching routines. Wake up gently with a crescendo of light and soothing chimes, a waterfall or even a retro alarm.
Buy from Amazon
Dell: 24 Monitor - S2421HS
$229.99 | Give the gift of better posture. A plug-in external monitor like this adjustable model can help any worker or student stuck hunched over a laptop all day.
Buy from Dell
PurpleAir: PA-II Air Quality Sensor
$249 | Fire season is unfortunately becoming an annual occurrence across the West. This sensor, which connects to your home WiFi, reports on the air outside, and allows you to contribute to a public online air quality map.
Buy from PurpleAir
Oura: Ring
$299-$399 | This piece of jewelry packs sensors and a Bluetooth connection. It tracks and gives feedback on your sleep, activity, heart rate and breathing. You can volunteer to report your data to academic studies trying predict the onset of covid-19 symptoms.
Buy from Oura
Sonos: Beam Soundbar
$399 | Better sound instantly upgrades any TV. This compact soundbar doubles as a convenient way to play streaming music. A built-in microphone gives you control with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy from Amazon
Toys
Toy expert Stephanie Oppenheim helped KidsPost choose this sampling of the year’s best toys, games and activity kits.
Gamewright: Splurt!
Ages 10 and older
$9.99 | This game requires fast reactions. Players call out an answer that matches a clue printed on a card. The first to do so collects the card. Collect the most to win.
Buy from Gamewright
Mindware: Peaceable Kingdom Shimmery Unicorn Floor Puzzle
Ages 3 to 7
$14.99 | This 3-by-2-foot floor puzzle has 44 sturdy pieces cut in unusual shapes. The foil accents match the whimsy of the finished design. (The Shiny Dinosaur puzzle, $14.99, is also terrific.)
Buy from Amazon
Mattel: Breathe With Me Barbie
Ages 3 to 8
$19.99 | This Barbie (with her puppy) teaches her friends how to practice mindfulness. With a click of her necklace, Barbie uses lights and sounds to guide kids through five meditation practices.
Buy from Target
Corolle: Miss Floral Sweet Dreams Doll
Ages 3 months to 3 years
$24.97 | At about 10 inches, this doll is perfect for the small hands for which it’s made. With soft fabric and a slight vanilla scent, it’s a doll made to hug.
Buy from Amazon
Educational Insights: Design & Drill Bolt-It Bucket
Ages 3 to 7
$24.99 | This portable bucket of bolts — which includes a kid-friendly power drill — improves hand-eye coordination and encourages creativity while providing plenty of off-screen fun.
Buy from Amazon
Lego: Star Wars Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor
Ages 7 and older
$29.95 | “Star Wars” fans will love to create Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Interceptor with this 248-piece set. The vehicle, featuring foldout wings and spring-loaded shooters, comes with two mini figures.
Buy from Amazon
Mindware: Dig It Up! Giant Gem Discovery Kit
Ages 4 and older
$29.99 | Hidden in this piece of geode are 12 genuine gemstones. Armed with a chisel, kids can find the hidden gems and use the identification poster to learn something about them.
Buy from Amazon
Moluk: Building Genius
Ages 6 months to 3 years
$39.99 | This nine-piece silicone building block set inspires creativity. Its elasticity sets it apart and allows toddlers to stack and build with endless possibilities.
Buy from Amazon
Fisher-Price: Little People Launch & Loop Raceway
Ages 18 months to 5 years
$49.99 | This racetrack has three speed tracks, a jump ramp, a drop-through trap door and much more. With cool sounds and lights, this playset lets kids race their cars in style.
Buy from Amazon
Radio Flyer: My First Tesla Model Y
Ages 12 months to 4 years
$99.99 | With an authentic Tesla design, My First Model Y has a working horn and a wheel that steers. Kids will really feel like they are driving in this red beauty.
Buy from Amazon
Travel
After a year when any travel felt like aspirational travel, these gifts speak to our desire to get back on the road.
Dear Summit Supply Co.: The Trail Journal
$10 | This journal made of 100 percent recycled paper provides a prompt to complete on every hike. It’s small and slim enough to keep in a pocket. A portion of each purchase goes to the National Park Foundation.
Buy from Dear Summit Supply Co.
Allsop: Gekkostick Flexible Smartphone Selfie Stick
$19.99 | Need another set of hands when you’re doing it for the 'gram? In addition to serving as a one-size-fits-all tripod, this pliable silicone phone mount can be twisted around or hung from virtually any stationary object.
Buy from Amazon
Cavallini Papers & Co.: National Parks Vintage Puzzle
$22 | Celebrate the country’s national park system — or pass the time at home until you can visit one — with this puzzle composed of vintage posters from the golden age of travel.
Buy from Barnes & Noble
RapidX: X5 Car Charger
$24.99 | “Don’t make me stop this car!” With five USB ports, this slim, colorful charger can keep you and your travel companions powered up — and on their best behavior — on even the longest road trips.
Buy from Amazon
Lug: Undercover Bear Travel Pillow and Blanket
$29.99 | For kids in transit, this cuddly fleece blanket-and-inflatable-pillow combo combines the practicality of a washable travel blanket with the comforting presence of a favorite stuffed animal.
Buy from the Container Store
Hydaway: Hydration Travel Pack
$34.95 | Say bon voyage to disposable water bottles with this eco-conscious upgrade. The collapsible 17-ounce bottle packs flat and fits into a slim carrying case that clips onto a belt or bag.
Buy from Amazon
Chasing Threads: Stitch Your Travels Leather Passport Cover
$35 | A stylish alternative to scratching countries off your bucket list with a ballpoint, this perforated leather passport cover allows crafty travelers to embroider a record of their travels.
Buy from the Grommet
Accidentally Wes Anderson
By Wally Koval (Little, Brown & Co.)
$35 | Like the Instagram account that spawned it, Wally Koval’s book brings together stunning — and often hilarious — photos of locations around the world that capture the director’s offbeat aesthetic.
Buy from Amazon
Active Roots: Double Camping Hammock With Tree Straps
$39.99 | Vacation or staycation? Hedge your bets with this lightweight hammock you can string from tree to tree, whether you’re exploring the great outdoors or roughing it in your own backyard.
Buy from Amazon
K9 Sport Sack: Trainer Dog Backpack
$54.95 | Think of it as a canine Baby Bjorn. Whether you have a puppy, senior dog or short-legged breed, this backpack-style carrier makes it easy to hit the trail with Fido or Fluffy in tow.
Buy from Amazon
Skyroam: Solis X Smartspot
$179.99 | Never has the Internet been more central to our daily lives. Whether you’re a newly minted digital nomad or a WFH-er struggling with an erratic signal, this portable hotspot will keep you connected.
Buy from Amazon
Video games
Gaming reporter Gene Park picks the best games for kids and adults as consoles release their swan songs of the generation. Although new machines hit shelves in November, 2020 was not at all lacking in strong titles.
MediaTonic: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Everyone | PC, PlayStation 4
$19.99 | It’s the indie game that took the summer by storm, thanks to simple rules, colorful graphics and quick, competitive obstacle racing.
Buy from Steam
Microsoft: Minecraft Dungeons
Everyone 10+ | PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4
$29.88 | The first official spinoff from Minecraft is an easy-to-understand introduction to action role-playing games.
Buy from Amazon
Activision: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Teen | PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
$39.99 | It’s one of the greatest sports titles of all time, updated to 2020 standards with the original soundtrack and skate video aesthetic. It’s a reborn masterpiece.
Buy from Amazon
Sony: Dreams
Teen | PlayStation 4
$39.99 | This is an excellent tool to help unlock your creativity. You can create your own game or play ones made by other users.
Buy from Amazon
Microsoft: Microsoft Flight Simulator
Everyone | PC
$59.99 | Using Bing Maps for data, Microsoft’s pilot simulator now allows players to launch from any airport in the world in a 1:1 recreation of the entire planet. Fly to any destination on Earth.
Buy from Amazon
Sony: The Last of Us Part 2
Mature | PlayStation 4
$59.99 | The summer’s biggest hit was co-written by a screenwriter of HBO’s “Westworld,” and you can really tell. It’s a harrowing, dramatic experience, and accessibility options ensure many people can experience it.
Buy from Amazon
Sony: Ghost of Tsushima
Mature | PlayStation 4
$59.99 | Fans of open-world series like “Assassin’s Creed” will love this Sony exclusive, one of the most visually stunning games on the PlayStation console.
Buy from Amazon
Activision: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Mature | PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
$59.99 | It promises a broad and shifting campaign, but more importantly, it’s going to offer more content for the free Warzone game, which is in and of itself enticing. (Note: Release date is Nov. 13.)
Buy from Amazon
Activision: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Everyone 10+ | PlayStation 4, Xbox One
$59.99 | When the PlayStation launched in the 90s, Crash was Sony’s answer to Mario. He’s back with old-school challenging platforming gameplay.
Buy from Amazon
Nintendo: Super Mario 3-D All-Stars
Everyone | Nintendo Switch
$59.99 | Available for a limited time until March 2021, this compilation contains three of the greatest games ever made — Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy — and is the perfect introduction to 3-D games.
Buy from Amazon
Above prices may vary. We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. (Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post. We review all products with the same critical eye.)