As the coronavirus pandemic wore on into 2021, we asked readers what’s been keeping them going despite the hardships of the past year. Many people are still relying on pandemic activities that have almost become iconic — baking bread, solving puzzles, adopting pets, etc. But a few others had responses that stood out in ways both entertaining and profound. We hope the coping strategies below, described by readers, will inspire fresh ideas for taking care of yourself — or at the very least, bring a bit of joy and comfort to your day.

Submissions have been edited for length and clarity. Thank you to everyone who responded.

Colorful hair

I am a septuagenarian who is face blind and have always had trouble recognizing people. Since we are all wearing masks, people have stopped recognizing me. Now that I’m the one who is not recognized, I get very upset. So I have taken action to prevent it and also to entertain myself: I dye my hair pink.

People recognize me and even strangers say my “look” makes them happy. It gives me something to smile about when I look in the mirror. Living in a sweatsuit doesn’t feel as sad when I’m crowned with pink hair.

- Shelly Beaser, 74, Philadelphia

A flock of support

I have acquired emotional support pet chickens. I’ve raised them since they were 2 or 3 days old. I started with the divas: Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross and Carly Simon. Then, I got chicken fever and added the “ice cream” ones: Coconut, Cocoa, Cookie, Blackberry, Raspberry, Caramel and Cherry. They all fly to me when I come out to see them. They eat out of my hand, perch on my lap and shoulders and talk to me! In return for the food I supply, they give me delicious, organic, free range eggs.

I’m a doctor, and the covid-19 pandemic has beaten me up badly with the awful stress of watching beloved patients suffer terribly. These chickens have given me a respite. Interacting with them has given me joy. Seeing them grow up and live a normal life, free of covid concerns, has grounded me. Life goes on.

-Ann Morrill, 62, Cockeysville, Md.

Vaccine volunteering

I volunteer at the local hospital to get people from the handicapped parking lot to the covid clinic for inoculations. Most of the people coming for the vaccine are seniors, and all have some sort of disability. What I have witnessed — wives taking care of wheelchair-bound husbands, husbands steadying walker-using wives, adults aiding their aging parents — fills me with joy and hope and admiration. Every day I see devotion, kindness, concern and love.

We went through a very depressing time when everything you read was about how everybody was at loggerheads and nobody was cooperating with anybody. Then you get here, and it’s all love and community, and all these things that are really important to me. It just restored my faith in human kindness.

- Bonnie Bird, 77, Bellingham, Wash.

A nonagenarian’s flight plan

My friend and I found out about this old 1966 airplane at an airfield nearby and decided we just had to buy it and rebuild it. I was a mechanic in the Air Force, so I learned the skills way back in 1948. I’ve got this drive to finish it and be able to fly it before I lose my medical status with the FAA.

It was living alone and not having anything to do that got us started, and then it became my total purpose in being, almost. My fear would be a return to boredom and loneliness. The project itself takes care of me. For six or eight hours a day, I’m not bored, I’m not lonely.

- Bill Vickland, 90, Arlington, Va.

Bouncing kittens

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have fostered 21 kittens and three mama cats until they have been ready to be adopted. Caring for animals who are completely unaware of politics and pandemics has given us a break from dwelling on these things.

Sitting in a room with kittens bouncing off the walls has been remarkably calming for us. And sharing pictures and videos of them on our Facebook page has brought immeasurable delight to our 600-plus followers battered by the usual bad news in their Facebook feeds.

- Gail and Chris Rautmann, 49 and 48, Everett, Wash.

Sunrise calls

I walk every morning just as the sun is coming up and FaceTime my mother partway through, so she can “walk” with me.

My mother lives in Canada and we normally would see her more often. So this is a really good way for us to stay in touch and keep connected during this very difficult time. And I love to walk. There’s something about being outside that’s really invigorating.

I’ve found that if I don’t have that time in the morning with nature and someone who calms me, then the days just aren’t as good. It has been the thing that’s kept me going, and I plan to continue doing it as long as I physically am able.

- Deborah Jordan, 50, Rockville, Md.

Emergency chocolate

I have a chocolate shelf in my refrigerator. I set this up pretty early in the pandemic, probably March 2020. When I am ready to scream, I go get something chocolate from my special shelf: a squirt of chocolate syrup, or maybe a handful of chocolate chips, or maybe part of a chocolate bar. Those are the staples; sometimes there is a piece of chocolate bread or a brownie, or a bit of candy. I must not run out; the shelf must not get empty.

It takes me away from whatever I am frustrated about at the moment. Just a bit of chocolate is calming to me. I don’t need much.

- Holly Wieland, 65, Conway, Ark.

Maintaining the holiday spirit

Our Christmas tree is still up — complete with ornaments and lights! It lights up for about two and a half hours every evening, and it brings joy to my family. We plan to keep it up as long as possible, maybe until the holidays.

I mean, hey, this is a weird time, anyway. We might as well do something that makes us happy.

- Cindy Dalumpines, 44, Gig Harbor, Wash.

A cross-country ‘walk’

When the pandemic started, I got a map of the United States and committed to walking (virtually) from my home in Philadelphia to Los Angeles. I had just gotten an Apple Watch, so all my walks were being faithfully recorded. It was fun to mark how far I’d gone each month. I walked 1,703 miles from early March through the end of the year and another 170 miles in January.

I have passed Denver and am on the way to Las Vegas. It has been a lot of fun and has kept me motivated to walk every day.

-Ana Goller, 69, Philadelphia

Baking and giving

I’ve been really leaning into baking during the pandemic as a way to shut off my brain at the end of the day and keep my hands busy with something other than doom-scrolling or other bad habits.

It’s also been really helpful for my mental health to package individual slices of pie and deliver them to my friends around the neighborhood on weekends. Long walks have saved my sanity, because I live in a 300-square-foot apartment with my girlfriend and cat.

It’s also helped me maintain my connections with my friends. I’ll drop the pie off on a friend’s porch, text them that I’m there, and then have a masked conversation for a little while. It’s so much better than Zoom or FaceTime catch-ups, and feels much more personal than a text.

- Natalie Escobar, 25, Washington

A novel audiobook list

I’m reading, more specifically listening, to books. That way, I can move around. I have discovered young adult novels, especially Percy Jackson, take me to a different place.

This world out there is not a very nice one right now. Young adult novels are usually more optimistic, and I like that. They take me to a different world — one where I’m not shut in because I can’t go out and see my friends because I might end up in the hospital. And it helps pass the time.

- Karen Witmer, 79, Bellingham, Wash.

Dressing up, just because

We have staff meetings on Zoom maybe two or three times a week, and so on those days, I do hair and makeup like I used to do when I’d go to the office regularly. It’s hard to look at yourself on Zoom, and a little lipstick goes a long way.

I dress up to go to the dentist, because it’s an excuse to wear some of my clothes again. If I go to the grocery store, I’ll wear a pair of jeans. I don’t even wear jeans anymore, so I consider that getting dressed up.

It sounds trivial and silly, but it does give me a boost and feels like a little bit of normality.

- Mary Jane Bruce, 64, Lincoln, Neb.

Tango for two

Once a week, my husband and I take a tango Zoom class, and we practice every night after we’re finished working.

Learning something new is stimulating. And because we can’t socialize with other people, it gives us a fun social activity together. With covid, you’re at home and you’re working, and you’re dealing with keeping the house together and figuring out how to get groceries without getting sick, and this is an escape from all of that.

- Kristine Kidd, 73, Topanga, Calif.

Mouse miniatures

I have been making miniature scenes for my pet mice and photographing them. It combines the soothing aspects of having pets with the creative outlet of making art.

The mouse and miniatures project was something I had thought about long ago but never had the time to do. Any other year, this would be a hard project to keep up, but thanks to the lockdown, I was home with time to spare.

For each scene, I spent about an hour gathering props from around my house, then another two to three hours setting up a diorama and creating the pieces I needed to add. Then, I would wait until midday when Nibbles was asleep (mice are nocturnal, so he was way too active to cooperate in late evening and early morning). I’d plop him into the scene, set my camera and wait.

I had fun and Nibbles did, too. It’s not every mouse who gets to explore a whole new world each day.

- Amy Goldin, 63, New York

Honing DIY skills

I’ve been learning handy skills from YouTube. This has helped in two major ways. One is the enjoyment of watching experienced tradesmen accomplish a task. It reminds me of the old saying, “See one, do one, teach one.”

Two is that the learning has enabled me to clean my snowblower carburetor (now it starts; before it didn’t). I can repair cracked drywall corner beads, sharpen knives with a whetstone and build a short retaining wall, among other things on my to-do list. I have a chipper waiting in the garage that stopped running years ago. It’s next.

- Joseph Ober, 63, Silver Spring, Md.

A two-person story time

I started a two-person book club. My boyfriend and I read a book aloud to each other, usually a novel but sometimes nonfiction.

Reading aloud is incredibly comforting to me. I love the sound of my boyfriend’s voice. The experience feels deeper than watching a movie together, and it provides the nostalgia of “story time.”

- Amanda Fahnestock, 54, Pace, Fla.

Nerding out

I’ve been buying nerdy anime merch on eBay. It’s been a lot of key chains and a lot of art. It makes me smile when I see it, and it’s nice to get a package.

I put the items on my lovingly curated nerd wall of doom right in my living room where I can stare at them all the time. Before the pandemic, I’m not sure nerd chic would have been my choice for living room decor. But why not? Nobody’s coming in my house.

Is it the greatest use of my money? I don’t know, but it makes me happy. So I’m going to indulge in it right now.

- Lindsey Jeralds, 35, Lanham, Md.

