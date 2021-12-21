Christmas elves vs. the supply crisis
Santa and his elves have plenty of their own deliveries to make, but first they’re here to help with ours! Can you find all 100 elves and Santa?
Click the elves and Santa to keep count
0/101
Elves and Santa found
Have you tried our previous Christmas searches?
2017
2018
2019
2020
Eddie Alvarez is an art director, designer, and occasional illustrator working in print and digital presentation. Previously, he was a design team leader at Gannett's Asbury Park Design Studio. Eddie is a graduate of The University of Miami with BFA majors in painting and graphic design.