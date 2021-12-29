The List: 2022

What’s in and what’s out for the year ahead

2021|2020|2019|2018|
2017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978

It took six days for the cargo ship Ever Given to free itself from the Suez Canal, but here we are, nine months later, still existentially trapped. We thought we’d be Building Back Better, that our supply-chain woes had been solved in Early Quar, that “Jeopardy!” would have a real host by now. We waxed and vaxxed ourselves for a Shot Girl Summer, but our tenuous optimism pledged Delta Omicron — a sorority known for big parties and killer hangovers.

Our divisions grew even more irreconcilable: vaxxed vs. anti-vax, “Stop the Steal” vs. everything we thought we learned in middle-school civics, kidney donors vs. short-story authors, bones vs. no bones, Kim vs. Kanye. It makes a person want to flee for Austin, or Cancún, or even Upper Marlboro, where the zebras roam, er, roamed.

Things have to get better eventually, right? Maybe we can look to the Ever Given’s example: In mid-December, the ship returned to the Suez Canal, passing through without incident. Until we, too, can wriggle free of our impediments, join us for a booster dose of the List.

Out
In
The Great Resignation
The great procrastination
Freckle makeup
Freckle tattoos
Pete Davidson?
Pete Davidson ;)
Vibes
Omens
Mullets
Bobs
Roe
Woe
Ted Lasso
Gregg Berhalter
Kate McKinnon
Sarah Sherman
Dalgona
Korean hot dogs
Trump International Hotel
Waldorf Astoria
Dads accidentally being on TikTok
Dads intentionally being on TikTok
Jacinda Ardern
Sanna Marin
Playing dumb
Faking smart
“Home Town”
“Bargain Block”
Soap brows
Eyebrow transplants
Throuples in advice columns
Throuples in your newsfeed
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
“Pam & Tommy”
Zebra escape sagas
Hamster escape videos
Seeing unidentified aerial phenomena
Seeing what our universe looked like 14 billion years ago
The new normal
Newstalgia
Meme stocks
Troll philanthropy
Crypto Mayor
Crypto.com Arena
Claw clip comeback
Dresses over jeans
Ella Emhoff
Quannah Chasinghorse
Timothéeathon
Lohanaissance
Olympics, finally!
Olympics, again?
Jan. 6 defendants sitting in court
Jan. 6 defendants holding court
Rocket girth
Rocket length
Zendaya
Barbie Ferriera
Serving
Giving
Halo Ring
Elden Ring
Sally Rooney
Hanya Yanagihara
Banquettes
Booths
Doomscrolling
“Don’t Worry Darling”
The Biden puppy
The Biden cat
Wife Guys
Househusbands
Adele’s divorce album
Britney’s wedding album
“Selling Sunset”
Buying metaverse real estate
“Let’s go, Brandon!”
“But I’m a Cheerleader: The Musical”
Quirky wallpaper
House murals
Being mad at RBG for giving us Amy Coney Barrett
Being mad at Oprah for giving us Dr. Oz
“Diana”
“MJ”
NFTs as art grift
NFTs as political grift
Emerging virus variants
Viruses emerging from permafrost
Pete 2024
Stacey 2024
Presidents on Peloton
Presidents on MasterClass
Delta 8
HHC
“Fancy Like”
Reba’s Place
Babies born during the pandemic
Toddlers born during the pandemic
Almost Heaven
Midterm hell
Vaccine hoarding
Binax hoarding
Indoors
Outdoors
Yassification
Nullification
Blue
Purple
About this story

Illustration by Oleg Buyevsky for The Washington Post. Edited by Hank Stuever, Copy edited by Annabeth Carlson. Designed by Leo Dominguez and Victoria Adams Fogg.

Maura Judkis is a features reporter for The Washington Post. She is a two-time James Beard Award winner. She joined The Post in 2011.