Emilia Garcia’s parents went all out for her eighth birthday celebration. Extra decorations, tons of balloons, a shiny unicorn crown. Emilia … barely noticed.

What good is a kid’s birthday party without other kids?

What good is it to even be a kid without other kids?

For the past 12 months, Emilia, who lives in Tracy, Calif., has not stepped foot on a playground. She’s attended no sleepovers. No camps. No Girl Scout meetings. No school concerts. No Santa visits at the mall. She has not seen her very best friend in the whole wide world, Yulehimy, since the day they left school in a hurry. And you know what? Eight year-olds don’t have phones. Emilia can’t stay in touch. Yulehimy is just gone.

Here are the things that frighten Emilia the most: zombies and Kermit. (The frog is creepy, she insists.) And to Emilia this whole coronavirus thing feels like a zombie attack where you can’t see the zombies. But she knows the danger is out there — it sent everyone fleeing to their homes, hiding their faces with masks.

It took away her friends. Emilia has a 6-year-old brother, Benicio. And thank God for him. At least she has someone to play with, even if he is a little brother. Emilia also sees a few aunts and uncles, some older cousins and her mom’s mom, but that’s it. And grown-ups don’t cut it in Emilia’s book. Something’s wrong with their imaginations, she thinks. They like to be quiet, not crazy. They can never quite convince themselves that the floor actually is lava.

Usually at Halloween there is a costume parade at school and trick-or-treating at the shops downtown. This year there was nothing. Usually for Dia de los Muertos, Emilia’s mom organizes a celebration and art show. This year there was nothing. Usually in December Emilia spends Christmas Eve with her paternal grandparents. This year they didn’t go. Emilia has seen them twice. Both times she stood outside their home and waved through a window.

Emilia’s parents keep buying things. A trampoline. An inflatable pool. So many art supplies. It’s all fun for a little while. Then the boredom returns. The pool burst after a month, anyway.

School has been online for a whole year. Every morning Emilia cries and cries because she doesn’t want to do it. Every morning. At first her parents were laid back about it — they just wanted her to be sane and happy — but now it’s long term and they’re worried she’ll fall behind, which she already has. Emilia went to school exactly one time in the past 12 months. It was to take a test. The grown-ups made her wear her mask and a shield that was really uncomfortable. So she took it off until some lady came over and told her to put it back on.

Now Emilia is starting to think about her next birthday, in June. In tears one night she told her mom didn’t want the day to come.

“I don’t want to turn 9,” she said. “I didn’t really get to be 8.”