Love at six feet

“The dating pool for people who are transgender is pretty small and the dating pool for people who are old is also small. When you’re both transgender and old? It’s an eyedropper of a dating pool. I’ve made a couple of dates where we were going to go out and meet at a place, but they were canceled because of a massive spike in cases in Monroe County. And time is really weird in covid, so one day goes into another, goes into another, and we lost touch with each other. So I have had exactly one date during the pandemic.” -Penny Sterling, 61, storyteller, Rochester, N.Y.