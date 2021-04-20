Perspective

The pandemic changed everything about family life. These are the parts parents want to keep.

The pandemic changed everything about family life. These are the parts parents want to keep.

Nothing about the past year has been easy for parents. They’ve lost loved ones, lost jobs. They’ve been cut off from their children’s grandparents, cut off from child care, cut off from friends and support systems. They’ve missed out on graduations and bar mitzvahs, proms and vacations. They’ve juggled remote school and remote jobs, or been forced to put themselves and their families at risk by continuing to leave the house for jobs that must be done in person.

But at some point in the pandemic, we in The Washington Post’s On Parenting section started to hear a common theme amid all the despair and fear and utter exhaustion. Even in the worst circumstances, parents were finding something worth celebrating, something worth holding onto. A slower pace of life. Neighborhood walks. Jigsaw puzzles at the dining table. New hobbies, new skills, new appreciation for their children and one another.

So we asked parents to tell us, as we start to see light at the end of this pandemic tunnel: What is one change you’d like to carry with you into post-pandemic life?

These are their answers, lightly edited for space and clarity.

Work-from-home flexibility “It’s like, ‘Oh my God, I already know what I need to do and how to do it. I don’t need to be in an office space to do the job.' That’s how I feel. For so long my life has revolved around my job. Now I feel like it needs to be the other way around.” — Lymari Vélez Sepúlveda, 45, Vega Alta, Puerto Rico

Relaxed academic expectations “I’m realizing that our learning priorities should not be dictated by the school, but by what my child needs. Can she read? Does she understand how to do the math, even if it isn’t the method the teacher wants them to learn? Everything else is gravy, and I hope and trust that she will eventually figure out for herself how to get the most out of school.” — Diane Cole, 42, Silver Spring, Md. (Lia Tin for The Washington Post)

Connection with adult children “We started a virtual dinner with all the kids, no matter where they are. It creates connectedness, which I think helps us all build resilience during these times that can be lonely. It reminds us of how much we love each other and also gets us all on the same page of what is happening in each other’s lives all at the same time.” — Sonia Stines Derenoncourt, 55, Olney, Md. Sonia Stines Derenoncourt’s family. Clockwise from left, Kijani, Herby, Sonia, Max, Leeah and Goëthie. (James Newton Photography)

A slower pace “The running was killing us and exhausting us. I don’t want to go back to that and want to find way to stay slow without completely withdrawing from society.” — Jason Cochran, 47, Silver Spring, Md.

Honesty and openness “I feel like we’re struggling together, going through it together. And that’s the whole point — that we’re in this together. It made me really be more honest with my 12-year-old about what I feel and what I’m dealing with and how I process things. Before I really wouldn’t be that open with him because it’d be so quick — ‘Hi.’ ‘Bye.’ ‘I love you.’” And now he’ll be like, ‘Okay, this is how I feel. This bothers me, this doesn’t bother me.’ If they see that you’re present, they’ll be more present.” — Jacqueline Medina, 41, Millville, N.J. (Lia Tin for the Washington Post)

Grace and understanding “The one change that I would like to carry with me into post-pandemic life is how I have been embodying the idea of grace. Grace for myself, grace for my children, and grace toward any unforeseen, unwanted shifts that will inevitably come up in our lives.” — Jessica Gorsuch, 34, Atlanta

Reading together “Our family book club has been probably the only activity that keeps my daughter engaged in conversations around the dinner table; we have conversations on larger themes, shared experiences, etc. The kids pick the selections we vote on, and I read it to them pre- or post-dinner, and then also design activities related to the books.” — Katrina Foelsche, 43, Alexandria, Va. (Lia Tin for the Washington Post)

Blended lives “We no longer stay in our own lanes in my household. My 9-year-old preps coffee for us, my 11-year-old helps the 7-year-old with schoolwork, my husband and I discovered that we can’t really talk about our individual days any longer because we experience them together, for the most part. We have so many family discussions about current events and our hopes and fears. Our lives have blended in a way I didn’t realize was possible.” — Kathleen Britton, 44, Washington

Family walks “To keep healthy and sane, we instituted daily family walks almost as soon as lockdown started. We are lucky to live close to a beautiful trail, so we walk that in the daytime, or we walk the streets of our neighborhood when it is too late to roam the trail. We have walked two to four miles (sometimes more) every day for the past year. The kids, 11 and 15, now demand the walks even when sometimes my husband and I feel too tired at the end of a long day. The walks have become the bond that keeps our family together.” — Ellie Pojarska, 43, Belmont, Calif. (Lia Tin for the Washington Post)

