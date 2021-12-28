Perspective

George Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, center, addresses a crowd April 20 outside the Hennepin County Government Center, where the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin took place. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

The city was once again on edge April 20, with National Guard troops deployed on neighborhood streets amid fears the city could erupt in flames. The excruciating videos of George Floyd begging for his life beneath Derek Chauvin’s knee played again and again in court. Jurors closely watched the footage, some visibly cringing as Floyd’s moans echoed through the courtroom. They stared at Chauvin, who avoided their gaze and showed no emotion.

Chauvin was much smaller and thinner than how he looked in the footage, and over the weeks, he seemed to diminish more in the face of damaging testimony, including from his former Minneapolis police colleagues. Still, police officers were rarely convicted. As the verdict was read, even Chauvin seemed taken aback — his eyes darting and blinking above the medical mask that concealed most of his face. “Guilty,” the judge declared. “Guilty. … Guilty.”

I heard a loud commotion outside the blocked windows — shouts of joy and honks from cars erupting from a city that had gone absolutely still. As I stepped into the daylight a few minutes later, a loud crowd had gathered on the lawn of the courthouse to celebrate. On the nearby steps, I saw an older Black woman kneeling and crying. They were tears of relief, she explained, but also tears for other people of color killed by police who hadn’t gotten similar justice. “I pinched myself when he said guilty,” the woman said. “I wanted to make sure I wasn’t in a dream.”