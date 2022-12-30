The List

That amazing new telescope sees across 13 billion light-years, yet we struggle to see what’s right in front of us. To peer into the universe in 2022 was to see an endless supply of time and space and energy. And yet, somehow, everything down here on this rock felt crumbly, tenuous, at a precipice of death, winding itself down: democracy, sanity, peace. The operating status of Twitter, the value of crypto. A reign ended. Ye suspended. Ukraine defended. A pandemic forever extended.

So, uh, happy new year! Cue the “Midnights,” even if it’s impossible to shake the feeling that you’re in a race to outlast a head of lettuce, while a British tabloid wagers that you won’t. Don’t worry, darling, we’ve spotted something. Way out there, unfurling and brilliant in its universal wisdom. It can only be one thing, pulsing with valuable insight: My God, it’s the List, and it’s full of stars.

San Francisco Democrats
Brooklyn Democrats
Chagaccinos
Yaupon tea
Jenna Ortega
Halle Bailey
Enneagrams
Human design
AirPods
Bone conduction headphones
Finished basements
Finished room over garage
Ate
Rizz
Christian Pulisic
Alex Morgan
Spherical furniture
Glass blocks
IUDs
Vasectomies
Iowa
South Carolina
Quiet quitting
Loud layoffs
Butter boards
Fast casual charcuterie
Phygital
Bleisure
China’s population
India’s population
Jennifer Coolidge
Juliette Lewis
Throuples
Polycules
The personal essay resurgence
The personal essay rebuttal essay
Poolside living rooms
Party barns
Politician hair
Politicians with shaved heads
Ketamine for depression
Cocaine for bears
The Silver Line extension
Free bus rides
Pickleball
Orthopedic surgery
Twitter
Still Twitter, somehow
Tatte
Blank Street Coffee
Effective altruism
Naked greed
“Crown” casting
Crown placing
“Ghosts”
Werewolves
Raccoons
Rats
Barbiecore
Sad Beige Toys for Sad Beige Children
Independent Sinema
Independent cinema
Ozempic face
Buccal fat pad removal
Captain Sandy
Captain Jason
FaceTiming
Voice memos
Flameless candles
Drippy candles
Instagram therapy
Therapists in therapy
Blaming millennials
Blaming Gen X
Boston clogs
Shearling sandals
John Fetterman’s shorts
Gisele Fetterman’s eyebrows
It girls
Menopause mavens
Italy
Okay, fine, Italy
Changing the name
Selling the team
Lea on Broadway
Common on Broadway
Trust and Safety
Loss and Damage
Legislation
Investigation
AI selfies
AI fashion models
Royal Meghan
Robot M3gan
Gallery walls
Plate walls
Glazed donut nails
Chrome nails
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes
Kathy Bates as Elon Musk
Goblin mode
Chaos cooking
Ye
Nay
Crypto
Currency
Burnout
Net energy gain
Permacrisis
Eternatragedy
Florida Man
Florida meh
About this story

The Washington Post’s Style section has published a New Year’s in/out list every year since 1978, gathering ideas and contributions from Post staffers and outside observers. Burning questions about the items mentioned in The List can usually be answered by clicking the included link.

Editing by Hank Stuever. Design by Joanne Lee. Illustration by Hokyoung Kim. Copy editing by Anjelica Tan. Audio by Charla Freeland.