Our favorite Washington Post illustrations of 2022
Art directors at The Washington Post commissioned work from hundreds of artists in 2022 to illustrate a range of topics, including arts, travel, wellness, climate change, inflation, politics, abortion, Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Russia’s war in Ukraine, Twitter and the soccer World Cup. The following showcase represents artwork from around the world, along with links to stories in which the illustrations originally appeared in print and online.
‘10 ways to start running even if you kind of hate it’ by artist Luis Mazón | Art director: Chelsea Conrad
‘Less attractive, less picky: How mating is changing in a hotter world’ by artist Dan Woodger | Art director: Emily Sabens
‘Summer theater is cropping up in unexpected places’ by artist Pierre Mornet | Art director: Alla Dreyvitser
‘Ditch Your Grocery Store. Go Foraging Instead.’ by artist Katty Huertas | Art director: Marissa Vonesh
‘Queen Elizabeth II: A visual timeline of her 70 years on the throne’ by artist Marianna Tomaselli | Art director: Frank Hulley-Jones
‘21 books to read this summer’ by artist Jentwo, a.k.a. Janejira Taechakampu | Art director: Joanne Lee
‘‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ is a Booker-winning ghost story’ by artist & art director Hailey Haymond
‘Ocean conservation success stories offer hope and inspiration’ by artist Feng Chen | Art director: Alla Dreyvitser
‘This teenager would sleep for alarming 20-hour stretches’ by artist Cam Cottrill | Art director: Elizabeth von Oehsen
‘5 money-saving tips for eating at restaurants’ by artist Christian Northeast | Art director: Christine Ashack
‘How to get rid of fruit flies — and stop them before they appear’ by artist Ronan Lynam | Art director: Julia Terbrock
‘Self-awareness can improve relationships. Here are tips to build it.’ by artist Marine Buffard | Art director: Chelsea Conrad
‘All the times our kids spooked the %^*! out of us’ by artist Virginia Mori | Art director: Vicky Fogg
‘Russia locked up Vladimir Kara-Murza for telling the truth about Ukraine’ by artist Nicole Rifkin | Art director: Chris Rukan
‘After 1 million deaths, covid leaves millions more forever changed’ by artist Hokyoung Kim | Art director: Tyler Remmel
‘Looking back at moments in history that resonate today’ by artist Lorenzo Petrantoni | Art director: J.C. Reed
‘The case for leaving America to escape racism’ by artist Diana Ejaita | Art director: Brandon Ferrill
‘Juan Soto and the evolution of pressure’ by artist Cris Clapp Logan | Art director: Brianna Schroer
‘Five preposterously positive Washington Commanders predictions for 2022’ by artist Luca Di Bartolomeo | Art director: Tyler Remmel
‘Kristi Yamaguchi won gold 30 years ago. American figure skating would never look the same.’ by artist Lily Qian | Art director: Virginia Singarayar
‘Female bodybuilders describe widespread sexual exploitation’ by artist Tim McDonagh | Art director: Natalie Vineberg
‘His family fished for generations. Now he’s hauling plastic out of the sea.’ by artist Stef Wong | Art director: Hailey Haymond
‘25 years on, dad and daughter return to ‘Lion King.’ Cue the tears.’ by artist Jin Xia | Art director: Joanne Lee
‘Messi’s likely last World Cup inspires hope in a beleaguered Argentina’ by artist Robert Bruno | Art director: Michael Domine
‘Gen Z workers demand flexibility, don’t want to be stuffed in a cubicle’ by artist Jiaqi Wang | Art director: Chloe Meister
‘He’s cute. But is he swab-worthy? How rapid testing became a dating ritual.’ by artist & art director Emma Kumer
‘Holiday stress falls more heavily on moms. Here’s how some opt out.’ by artist & art director María Alconada Brooks
‘Joe Biden is no Jimmy Carter. He should wish he was.’ by artist Katty Huertas | Art director: Andy Braford
‘Putin’s centuries-long march into Ukraine’ by artist Johanna Goodman | Art director: Beth Broadwater
‘How a root cellar saved my Ukrainian family when the war came’ by artist Zoë van Dijk | Art director: Christine Ashack
‘We thought our dog was having a stroke. She was stoned.’ by artist & art director Elizabeth von Oehsen
‘Winter outlook: Another lousy season for D.C. snow lovers’ by artist Rosanna Tasker | Art director: J.C. Reed
‘The Webb telescope is astonishing. But the universe is even more so.’ by artist W.R. | Art director: Stephanie Hays
‘Which fruits and vegetables should and shouldn’t be stored together’ by artist Melanie Lambrick | Art director: Natalie Vineberg
‘Your first brush with coronavirus could affect how a fall booster works’ by artist Melanie Lee | Art director: Tara McCarty
‘No song, movie or show can escape the digital age’s revisionist urges’ by artist & art director Emma Kumer
‘‘Diablo IV’ developers work long hours, bracing for impending release’ by artist Rebekka Dunlap | Art director: Kat Rudell-Brooks
‘No, I will not switch airplane seats with you’ by artist Monique Wray | Art director: Clare Ramirez
‘Book club: Fantasy meets Dominican history in ‘Pilar Ramirez’’ by artist Allison Colpoys | Art director: Twila Waddy
‘Visual: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony from the Jan. 6 hearing’ by artist Lara Antal | Art director: Rachel Orr
‘These comics show: There is no typical abortion story’ by artist Ana Galvañ | Art director: María Alconada Brooks
‘How women’s lives were different before Roe v. Wade’ by artist Mallory Heyer | Art director: Cece Pascual
‘What will happen to America if Trump wins again? Experts helped us game it out.’ by artist David Szauder | Art director: Marissa Vonesh
‘Ask Dr. Andrea: I always say I want to make big life changes. How can I follow through?’ by artist María Corte | Art director: María Alconada Brooks
‘Build your best salad with our custom generator’ by artist Michelle Rohn | Art director: Christine Ashack
‘How Elon Musk became a new kind of celebrity’ by artist Scott Anderson | Art director: Beth Broadwater
‘Oven fires and cats in turkeys: Your Thanksgiving cooking disasters’ by artist Tara Jacoby | Art director: Cece Pascual
‘Art with a point: ‘Superhero Movies, Assemble!’’ by artist Dom McKenzie | Art director: Clare Ramirez
‘The pandemic was hard on office suck-ups. Now they’re back and ready to schmooze.’ by artist Kristian Hammerstad | Art director: Beth Broadwater
‘Here’s what our reviewers say about the new Christmas weekend movies’ by artist David De Ramón | Art director: José L. Soto
‘How the search for clues in Taylor Swift’s music became all-consuming’ by artist & art director Emily Sabens
‘Sibylle Berg’s ‘Grime’ is a wicked satire of where we’re headed’ by artist & art director Laura Padilla Castellanos
‘Can this quirky Naval poetry tradition make a comeback?’ by artist Tara Anand | Art director: Brandon Ferrill
