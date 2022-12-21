Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Our favorite Washington Post illustrations of 2022

Art directors at The Washington Post commissioned work from hundreds of artists in 2022 to illustrate a range of topics, including arts, travel, wellness, climate change, inflation, politics, abortion, Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Russia’s war in Ukraine, Twitter and the soccer World Cup. The following showcase represents artwork from around the world, along with links to stories in which the illustrations originally appeared in print and online.

Illustrations from previous years

Lear more about how The Washington Post design team works with freelance illustrators.