The Growth Quiz: Answer our questions to chart your path

Feeling stuck? As we progress through life, it can be hard to feel as if we’re moving forward in some way. While in school, progress is natural and easy. We’re always learning new things and advancing from one level to the next. Personal growth seems both tangible and inevitable.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel The Growth Guide A series on personal growth, with stories, advice and guidance for cultivating a fuller life. Read the section. End of carousel

In adulthood, it can be more elusive and abstract. It also varies from person to person.

“Growth can be a very idiosyncratic and personal notion,” says David J. Smith, a D.C.-area career coach.

If you’re looking for a change in your life, one of the most important questions to ask yourself is “What kind of growth am I looking for?” It can be a difficult thing to answer.

We’ve put together some questions that could help you determine what type of growth is best for you to pursue. Select the most accurate answer for each prompt. At the end, we’ll reveal which path you’ve chosen, along with some recommendations for what to read next.

Question 1 of 7 You’re having trouble falling asleep. What is most likely on your mind? Worries about money Relationship problems Health-related anxiety Work Existential questions

Question 2 of 7 Which do you most wish you had done more of in recent years? Accumulated wealth Developed your career Connected to a higher power Learned a new language Developed strong friendships Gotten in great shape Prioritized your mental well-being

Question 3 of 7 Which of these best describes your life balance right now? You like your job but wish you had more time for friends and family. Stress over finances overshadows your work and social lives. Your job has earned you material success but has taken a toll on your mental health. You feel ready for a new challenge.

Question 4 of 7 Which of these are you most likely to choose as a New Year’s resolution? Eat healthier Read more books Pray or meditate more Join a team, club or community group

Question 5 of 7 Five years from now, which of these do you most hope to have? One of the top jobs in your field A life centered on wellness A closer connection with your faith Enough financial security to pursue your passions A sense of belonging among friends, neighbors and colleagues Mastery of a new skill or hobby More things in your life that bring you joy

Question 6 of 7 Which of these do you most hope to have in your retirement? A strong pension or retirement account Good health A feeling of peace One or more creative passions to fill your days

Question 7 of 7 At the end of your life, what would you most want to define your legacy? A very successful career Prominent standing within the community Healthy, loving relationships with your family members Knowledge, experience and exploration