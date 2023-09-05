Style

The scene at Burning Man festival after muddy conditions stranded attendees for days

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 5, 2023

Burning Man attendees were attempting to exit the festival’s muddy grounds Monday, as the organization’s CEO stressed that there is “no cause for panic” in an event that left one person dead and tens of thousands of people stuck for days in Black Rock City, Nev.

Reuters

On Monday afternoon, the festival lifted its driving ban, it said in an update, adding that those exiting should stay on hard-packed roads and stay away from standing water. Rain and mud had left the roads impassable and had stranded an estimated 70,000 people over the weekend.

Reuters

Sept. 4 | Black Rock City, Nev.

Hundreds of Burning Man attendees who planned to leave on buses wait for information about when they will be able to leave on Labor Day, after a rainstorm turned the site into mud .

Trevor Hughes /USA TODAY NETWORK /Reuters

Trevor Hughes /USA TODAY NETWORK /Reuters

Sept. 4 | Black Rock City, Nev.

People wait in line for a bus to leave the Burning Man festival.

Boomy Jensen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Boomy Jensen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sept. 4 | Black Rock City, Nev.

Cars and people in deep mud.

Boomy Jensen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Boomy Jensen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sept. 4 | Black Rock City, Nev.

A recreational vehicle and trailer is seen stuck in dried mud.

Matt Mills Mcknight/Reuters

Matt Mills Mcknight/Reuters

Sept. 4 | Black Rock City, Nev.

Vehicles depart the festival.

Matt Mills Mcknight/Reuters

Matt Mills Mcknight/Reuters

Sept. 4 | Black Rock City, Nev.

An overview of the center camp at the Burning Man festival.

Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies/AP

Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies/AP

Sept. 4 | Black Rock City, Nev.

Attendees walk through a muddy desert plain.

Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 3 | Black Rock City, Nev.

Attendees known as "burners" strike down their Unicorner camp before new rainfalls in a muddy desert plain.

Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 3 | Black Rock City, Nev.

A view of the festival.

Sept. 3 | Black Rock City, Nev.

Bicycles in the mud.

Diana Jensen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Diana Jensen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sept. 3 | Black Rock City, Nev.

A Burning Man participant walks their bike through the mud near the exit.

Trevor Hughes/USA Today NetworkReuters

Trevor Hughes/USA Today NetworkReuters

Sept. 3 | Black Rock City, Nev.

Attendees sit on a muddy desert plain.

Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 3 | Black Rock City, Nev.

A view of the festival.

Kathy Baird/The Washington Post

Kathy Baird/The Washington Post

Sept. 3 | Black Rock City, Nev.

Sunset at the Burning Man festival.

Kathy Baird/The Washington Post

Kathy Baird/The Washington Post

Sept. 3 | Black Rock City, Nev.

A portable toilet covered in mud.

Instagram @martinposc/Reuters

Instagram @martinposc/Reuters

Sept. 3 | Black Rock City, Nev.

Willonius Hatcher, 39, comedian and screenwriter and AI content creator checks his phone.

Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 3 | Black Rock City, Nev.

A pair of Teva sandals are seen on a chest in the middle of tents.

Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 2 | Black Rock City, Nev.

A Burning Man participant makes their way through the mud.

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY NETWORK /Reuters

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY NETWORK /Reuters

Sept. 2 | Black Rock City, Nev.

A person with their feet covered in mud walks during the Burning Man event.

Instagram @martinposc/Reuters

Instagram @martinposc/Reuters

Sept. 2 | Black Rock City, Nev.

People use plastic bags to cover their shoes as others are seen with their boots covered in mud.

Paul Reder/Reuters

Paul Reder/Reuters

Sept. 2 | Black Rock City, Nev.

Dub Kitty and Ben Joos, of Idaho and Nevada, walk through the mud.

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters

Sept. 2 | Black Rock City, Nev.

A Burning Man attendee lies down in the mud and water at the event.

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY /Reuters

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY /Reuters

Sept. 1 | Black Rock City, Nev.

Attendees look at a double rainbow over flooding.

Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

More from The Post

Burning Man attendees attempt exit after weekend of slippery ‘quicksand’ mud

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Herb Scribner, Timothy Bella and Praveena Somasundaram