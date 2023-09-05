The scene at Burning Man festival after muddy conditions stranded attendees for days

Style
Burning Man attendees were attempting to exit the festival’s muddy grounds Monday, as the organization’s CEO stressed that there is “no cause for panic” in an event that left one person dead and tens of thousands of people stuck for days in Black Rock City, Nev.
Reuters
On Monday afternoon, the festival lifted its driving ban, it said in an update, adding that those exiting should stay on hard-packed roads and stay away from standing water. Rain and mud had left the roads impassable and had stranded an estimated 70,000 people over the weekend.
Reuters
Trevor Hughes /USA TODAY NETWORK /Reuters
Boomy Jensen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Boomy Jensen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Matt Mills Mcknight/Reuters
Matt Mills Mcknight/Reuters
Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies/AP
Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images
Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images
Diana Jensen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Trevor Hughes/USA Today NetworkReuters
Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images
Kathy Baird/The Washington Post
Kathy Baird/The Washington Post
Instagram @martinposc/Reuters
Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images
Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images
Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY NETWORK /Reuters
Instagram @martinposc/Reuters
Paul Reder/Reuters
Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters
Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY /Reuters
Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Herb Scribner, Timothy Bella and Praveena Somasundaram