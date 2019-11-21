The program also paired Widmann’s music with older pieces. “Attempt at a Fugue,” adapted from the composer’s fifth string quartet, is a fugue that never quite gets started, a mirror image to the last piece in Bach’s “Art of the Fugue,” a fugue that cannot end.

Soprano Claron McFadden condemned the vanity of this contrapuntal endeavor with words from Ecclesiastes, her silvery, controlled voice negotiating Widmann’s extremely high writing. The inability of the fragmented musical subject to germinate was expressed through strange sounds, sharply exhaled breaths from the players and whiplike strokes of their bows through the air.

Its companion piece was Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Adagio and Fugue in C Minor,” arranged by Widmann for string orchestra. With his gestures, Widmann underscored Mozart checking off various contrapuntal tricks, inverting his subject and layering its entrances closely in stretto.

The last facet of the program featured sheer delight in rhythmic drive, provided first by Widmann’s “180 Beats per Minute,” a rip-roaring string sextet for two violins, viola and three cellos. This virtuosic display brought out whiffs of techno music in the pulsing bass line and folk music verve.

Widmann took up his clarinet for a chamber orchestra arrangement of Carl Maria von Weber’s “Quintet for Clarinet and Strings.” Aside from some melodic beauty in the slow movements, the piece requires the soloist to rattle off many vapid, finger-busting exploits. Widmann did not disappoint. The single encore, a saccharine arrangement of “Danny Boy,” probably left not a dry Irish American eye in the house.

