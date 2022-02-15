Biles, 24, and Houston Texans safety Owens, 26, have been dating for nearly two years.
Owens took a knee in a set of photos the most decorated gymnast of all time shared on Twitter and Instagram. They were in a gazebo, and Biles was dressed all the way up in a black mini dress and heels. Owens beamed as he placed a substantial rock on her finger.
More engagement photos had the two celebrating with a kiss at dinner and a close-up of the two holding hands, displaying Biles’ oval-shaped diamond ring.
“Ready for forever with you,” Owens responded in her comments on Instagram — heart emoji in place.