Launched in February, the program aims to help 50 million women in developing nations advance economically over the next six years.

Ivanka Trump is traveling with Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corp., an independent U.S. foreign aid agency that’s working with the Moroccan government to promote economic growth, reduce poverty and strengthen institutions.

The trip comes after Morocco updated land rights laws that critics say shortchange women.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD