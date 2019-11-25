The brother and sister pair have grown up largely in the public eye: Their parents are prolific actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and they’ve gone from child actors to young adult multihyphenates, involved in climate-change activism, fashion and music.

At the beginning of the decade, before either was a teen, Jaden and Willow each had Billboard Hot 100 hits. But from there, their music underwent a noticeable evolution: Willow shed her electropop-wired beginnings for something more soulful and cautiously experimental, while Jaden widened his repertoire with emo rap, trap and punk.

Now on a joint tour for their latest releases, Willow’s eponymous album expands on her interdimensional musings, with links of electrified R&B and jazzy folk melting into each other. And Jaden’s “ERYS,” serving as the rage-driven reflection of 2017’s “SYRE,” strides with simmering post-apocalyptic urgency.

Onstage, the duo opened with Jaden’s dreamy “Summertime in Paris,” featuring Willow’s airy vocals. Jaden, who mostly raps, revealed his singing chops, though compared with his sister’s building powerhouse belts, his vocals just sauntered. And though the pair are tightknit siblings, their opening performance saw them mostly on parallel tracks, crossing sometimes, but never syncing to provide a cohesive act.

Willow then continued with her set first, picking up an electric guitar and using her glistening vocals to guide the show into a starlit journey with “Like a Bird.” The live band and Willow’s crystalline soprano range added soaring heights to what sometimes felt like too-similar soundscapes.

When it was Jaden’s turn to guide the show back down to a shattered Earth, his sounds started to blend into indiscernible bass-heavy rumblings. Still, it was his energy that held interest, surging with the explosive “Ghost” and surfing on the relentless “Pain.”

While Willow and Jaden both show an earnestness to explore their artistry, they haven’t quite homed in on a sound that is distinctly theirs. But there’s an urgency they both have that promises that whatever Earth’s ever-approaching expiration date may be, Willow and Jaden will continue to face forward with creativity and boldness.

