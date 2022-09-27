James Patterson donates to PEN America, Howard University

NEW YORK — Howard University, PEN America and Scholastic Book Clubs are among the latest recipients of donations from James Patterson, the bestselling author who has given over $100 million to literary and literacy programs.
Over the years, Patterson has also given millions of dollars to teachers, school libraries and independent bookstores.
“I was brought up to give back — so my mother and grandmother should get the praise here,” Patterson said in a statement. “I’ve dedicated my career to getting as many people to love books as possible. I advocate for literacy and schools, fund teacher scholarships, and support other writers, booksellers, and librarians in any way that I can.”