James Patterson donates to PEN America, Howard University

On Tuesday, Patterson announced $5.3 million in cash awards. They include $2 million to PEN to support the organization’s fight for free expression worldwide; $2 million to Scholastic for the classroom project “The United States of Readers” and $1.3 million total to Howard University for 12 James Patterson Writer Education Scholarships, worth $10,000 each for the current academic year, and to the Iowa Writers’ Workshop for 14 fellowships, given to 11 fiction writers and three poets.

NEW YORK — Howard University, PEN America and Scholastic Book Clubs are among the latest recipients of donations from James Patterson, the bestselling author who has given over $100 million to literary and literacy programs.

“I was brought up to give back — so my mother and grandmother should get the praise here,” Patterson said in a statement. “I’ve dedicated my career to getting as many people to love books as possible. I advocate for literacy and schools, fund teacher scholarships, and support other writers, booksellers, and librarians in any way that I can.”