He was as well-read and as opinionated as the authors he worked with, “so damned intelligent,” Mailer would joke, once telling The Associated Press that he had to adjust to an editor “who might be a lot brighter” then he was. Epstein published an early excerpt of Nabokov’s “Lolita” and fought unsuccessfully to convince Doubleday to publish the scandalous novel about a professor’s obsession with a 12-year old girl. Epstein also feuded bitterly with Gore Vidal and became a critic of the Library of America, believing that the imprint he helped establish had grown bloated. Random House co-founder Bennett Cerf would call him the “cross I bear,” while Epstein labeled Cerf “the bear I cross.”